#RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore has been questioned over his purported ties to Boko Haram, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and other outlawed groups. This is according to a Premium Times story.

According to sources who spoke to Premium Times and who are familiar with the detention of the Sahara Reporters publisher, terrorism allegations dominated the grilling session with Sowore by the Department of State Security (DSS).

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), had taken over the case against activist and politician, Omoyele Sowore. [Guardian]

“Agents have been asking him to tell them about his relationship with Boko Haram, Islamic Movement of Nigeria and the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra,” Premium Times quoted a source as saying. “He has continued to deny any relationship with all these groups.”

Recall that Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of a Federal High Court in Abuja, had on Thursday, December 5, 2019, directed the secret police to release Sowore within 24 hours.

Ojukwu also fined the DSS the sum of N100,000 for not serving the defence counsel with the additional proof of evidence in the ongoing trial of Sowore and Olawale Bakare, on time.

Bakare was also arrested over the planned protests.

Following the 24-hour release order, the DSS set Sowore free.

Prior to his release, Sowore was in the custody of the secret police since his arrest on August 3.

He was arrested for calling for nationwide protests, tagged RevolutionNow, against the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

The DSS accused the activist of plotting with foreign interests to overthrow the Buhari led government that was re-elected in February of 2019. Sowore was a presidential candidate in the election.

Despite court orders to release Sowore, the DSS has failed to obey, throwing up numerous excuses.