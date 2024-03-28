Gambling investment is evil, will take away everything - Cleric warns youths

Timothy, of Christ Kingdom Church, Ilorin, advised in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Thursday. He said that youths should also be mindful of their roles as future leaders and, therefore, be well-prepared.

According to him, many youths are becoming addicted to gambling in anticipation of making quick money. The cleric urged them to focus more on their academic pursuits to be well-equipped with the leadership qualities needed to be useful to themselves and society.

“Youths must learn to face their studies and work rather than investing in gambling, which is evil and can ruin their future.

“They should stop wasting their little hard-earned money on gambling.

“The youth should know that gambling will take everything away from them and leave them with nothing and should, therefore, run away from it.

“Rather, they should plan their lives and put their trust in God,” he said.