Atiku's Bwala sends warning to president Tinubu

Bwala acknowledged that the removal of fuel subsidy could be a significant step forward for the nation, but he also highlighted the potential negative consequences if proper measures are not taken.

Bwala emphasised that removing fuel subsidy without providing a cushioning effect would place a heavy burden on the Nigerian population. He expressed concerns about the potential exploitation of the situation by scammers and racketeers, emphasising the need for a well-defined and workable reinvestment plan.

Taking to Twitter, Bwala tweeted, "REMOVAL OF FUEL SUBSIDY is the greatest good our nation needs; but if the cushioning effect is not made available FIRST before the REMOVAL, it will place the masses under heavy and unbearable burden."

