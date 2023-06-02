Atiku's Bwala sends warning to president Tinubu
Daniel Bwala stresses the importance of cushioning effects and reinvestment plan
Bwala acknowledged that the removal of fuel subsidy could be a significant step forward for the nation, but he also highlighted the potential negative consequences if proper measures are not taken.
Bwala emphasised that removing fuel subsidy without providing a cushioning effect would place a heavy burden on the Nigerian population. He expressed concerns about the potential exploitation of the situation by scammers and racketeers, emphasising the need for a well-defined and workable reinvestment plan.
Taking to Twitter, Bwala tweeted, "REMOVAL OF FUEL SUBSIDY is the greatest good our nation needs; but if the cushioning effect is not made available FIRST before the REMOVAL, it will place the masses under heavy and unbearable burden."
Bwala's remarks came in response to the announcement made by the newly inaugurated President, Tinubu, about the end of the fuel subsidy regime. Following this declaration, the pump price of fuel has increased nationwide, resulting in concerns among the general public.
