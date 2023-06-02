The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Atiku's Bwala sends warning to president Tinubu

Ima Elijah

Daniel Bwala stresses the importance of cushioning effects and reinvestment plan

Daniel Bwala. [Twitter:@BwalaDaniel]
Daniel Bwala. [Twitter:@BwalaDaniel]

Recommended articles

Bwala acknowledged that the removal of fuel subsidy could be a significant step forward for the nation, but he also highlighted the potential negative consequences if proper measures are not taken.

Bwala emphasised that removing fuel subsidy without providing a cushioning effect would place a heavy burden on the Nigerian population. He expressed concerns about the potential exploitation of the situation by scammers and racketeers, emphasising the need for a well-defined and workable reinvestment plan.

Taking to Twitter, Bwala tweeted, "REMOVAL OF FUEL SUBSIDY is the greatest good our nation needs; but if the cushioning effect is not made available FIRST before the REMOVAL, it will place the masses under heavy and unbearable burden."

ADVERTISEMENT

Bwala's remarks came in response to the announcement made by the newly inaugurated President, Tinubu, about the end of the fuel subsidy regime. Following this declaration, the pump price of fuel has increased nationwide, resulting in concerns among the general public.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ondo state House of Assembly speaker resigns

Ondo state House of Assembly speaker resigns

Uba Sani appoints 29-year-old Jewel Tok Pam as SSA

Uba Sani appoints 29-year-old Jewel Tok Pam as SSA

FRSC warns motorists against indiscriminate parking as amidst fuel scarcity

FRSC warns motorists against indiscriminate parking as amidst fuel scarcity

I will be Speaker come June 13, says Tajudeen Abbas

I will be Speaker come June 13, says Tajudeen Abbas

Army addresses 39 human rights cases in Borno

Army addresses 39 human rights cases in Borno

Groups kick against Buhari’s last-minute appointments in aviation agencies

Groups kick against Buhari’s last-minute appointments in aviation agencies

Atiku's Bwala sends warning to president Tinubu

Atiku's Bwala sends warning to president Tinubu

No personal issue with Tinubu, willing to collaborate – Bode George

No personal issue with Tinubu, willing to collaborate – Bode George

Spain becomes first country in Europe to allow menstrual leave

Spain becomes first country in Europe to allow menstrual leave

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29 after eight years [Presidency]

Buhari confers national honours on Emefiele, Remi Tinubu, Terry Waya, others