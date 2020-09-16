The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a two-week ultimatum to the Federal Government to reverse the hikes in the fuel pump price and electricity tariff or face civil unrest nationwide.

The union issued the warning at its Central Working Committee meeting on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

In a communiqué read by the President of the union, Ayuba Wabba, the NLC said the ultimatum takes immediate effect, adding that it would mobilize its members nationwide for a protest after its expiration on Monday, September 28.

