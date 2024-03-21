ADVERTISEMENT
Fresh outbreak of diphtheria kills 4 in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Public Relations Officer of the Health Ministry said the case has been referred to the Director for Public Health for further investigation and confirmation.

The Information Officer of the local government, Tasiu Yahaya, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Thursday in Kano.

Yahaya said another 28 children were also infected with the disease.

“Four children have been confirmed dead while 28 others infected with Diphtheria in Minjibir Local Government of Kano state.

“The 28 children contracted the disease in the towns of Kwarkiya, Kuru, Kunya and Minjibir.

“The Interim Management Officer of the local government, Muhammad Yakubu Kunya, has called on the authorities and stakeholders to immediately reach out to Minjibir local government to protect the health of the community.

“On his part, the district head of the local government urged traditional rulers and the Scholars to stand up in enlighten the community and to pray for relief from the disease,” the statement reads.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Health Ministry, Abdullahi Ibrahim, said that the case has been referred to the Director for Public Health for further investigation and confirmation.

Fresh outbreak of diphtheria kills 4 in Kano

