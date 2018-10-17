Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Foundation cautions Igbo leaders on Atiku/Obi presidential ticket

Foundation cautions Igbo leaders on Atiku/Obi presidential ticket

Prof. Uzodinma Nwala, ADF President, made this known while reacting to criticism on its support for the choice of Mr Peter Obi as the running mate of People’s Democratic Party Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

  • Published:
play Foundation cautions Igbo leaders on Atiku/Obi presidential ticket (channelstv)

The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) has appealed to political class in Igboland not to allow their personal interest and ambition to override the fundamental interest of Ndigbo.

Prof. Uzodinma Nwala, ADF President, made this known while reacting to criticism on its support for the choice of Mr Peter Obi as the running mate of People’s Democratic Party Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Nwala, told newsmen in Enugu on Tuesday, that ADF did not condemn anyone who honestly sought the path of collective solidarity and collective support of Ndigbo for Obi’s nomination as the vice presidential candidate of PDP.

The trouble is only those who for one selfish reason or the other seek to undermine the nomination.

”There is no doubt that over 95 per cent of Ndigbo endorsed the choice of Obi,” he said.

The professor said the foundation had received several knocks on its support for Atiku/Obi presidential ticket.

Nwala described Obi as one of the `most authentic, trusted and capable leader’ through whom the affairs of the Igbo nation could be negotiated.

He explained that the foundation did not say that Obi was the only person worthy of such a choice but that the former Anambra Governor was a pragmatic businessman who would be sensitive to the development of the zone.

“Obi is premised on his vast experience in the areas of investment, economic  and social development, an area Nigeria is scoring below par at the moment,” he said.

On Atiku, the foundation described him as the most `liberal Moslem Fulani’ whose main allies were the southerners.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 President Buhari's travel ban list, explainedbullet
2 These 35 politicians, ex-military chiefs are on Buhari’s travel ban listbullet
3 Atiku appoints Saraki as Campaign DG, Fayose, Tambuwal, Wike also...bullet

Related Articles

Atiku appoints Saraki as Campaign DG, Fayose, Tambuwal, Wike also in the team
Jonathan pleads with the South-East to accept Peter Obi as Atiku's running mate
Ohanaeze Ndigbo asks Igbos to support Peter Obi
I am the candidate of the people — Ezekwesili
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths commend Atiku for choosing Igbo son as running mate
Atiku begs FG to rescue Leah Sharibu as Boko Haram kills another aid worker
Peter Obi lists 5 simple ways Govs can curb waste, save billions of Naira
Gov. Umahi blasts social media critics over his position on Obi's nomination
2019 Elections: Peter Obi divides PDP in South East
I saved over N75b for Anambra state – Peter Obi

Local

Gov. Umahi blasts social media critics over his position on Obi's nomination
Fayose’s drama queen stunt shouldn’t stop the EFCC
Pulse Opinion Fayose’s drama queen stunt shouldn’t distract the EFCC from prosecuting him
Fayose’s drama queen stunt shouldn’t stop the EFCC
Return N1.3bn Dasuki money, EFCC tells Fayose
Fayose’s drama queen stunt shouldn’t stop the EFCC
5 Things that happened when Fayose visited the EFCC headquarters 
X
Advertisement