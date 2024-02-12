Fire incident in Ikate-Elegushi area of Lagos leaves 1 injured

According to confirmation from Margaret Adeseye, the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the incident, which occurred late Sunday, February 11, 2024, was contained to makeshift structures, preventing damage to nearby high-end properties.

Margaret Adeseye disclosed in a statement issued on Monday, February 12, that a fire incident occurred in the Ikate-Elegushi area.

While the inferno was confined to makeshift structures, one adult male sustained injuries and received treatment from LASAMBUS. Adeseye assured that the injured individual is currently in stable condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prompt response from the fire service prevented the spread of the fire to adjacent high-end properties, thereby averting further damage.

However, during firefighting operations, 62 gas cylinders were discovered within the vicinity, which contributed to the rapid spread of the flames.

Firefighters worked until the blaze was extinguished at approximately 00:15hrs, with subsequent mop-up operations concluding around 03:05hrs.