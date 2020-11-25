Ahmed disclosed this in Abuja during an interview with State House correspondents on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

The minister said the presidential committee set up on the matter has completed its job and has recommended the reopening of the borders.

She said a formal announcement on the matter will be made once the committee submits its report to President Muhammadu Buhari.

She, however, did not disclose when the report will be submitted and how soon the land borders will be reopened.

The Federal Government closed the land borders with neighbouring countries in August 2019, to address smuggling activities in the border areas.

Recall that in December 2019, the Federal Government said it won’t reopen land borders until Niger and the Benin Republic complied with the ECOWAS trade agreements.