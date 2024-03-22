ADVERTISEMENT
FG vows to support state govts, regardless of party affiliations – Minister

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister said that the economic policies and programmes introduced by the administration would make Nigeria better.

President Tinubu and Mohammed Idris[Peoples Gazette]
President Tinubu and Mohammed Idris[Peoples Gazette]

Idris said this when he met with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State at Government House on Friday.

He said, already, the Federal Government had investment commitments covering manufacturing, telecoms, healthcare, oil and gas, and others already being realised.

“The Nigerian economy grew by 3.46 per cent (year-on-year) in Q4, 2023, compared to 2.54 per cent in the preceding quarter – a better performance than anticipated.

“Capital importation into Nigeria was up 66 per cent in Q4, 2023, compared to Q3, 2023, reversing a 36 per cent decline in the previous quarter.”

According to him, President Bola Tinubu’s new oil and gas policy reform programmes when implemented, will generate a billion cubic feet per day of additional gas supply, as well as create 2.3 million jobs.

The minister said that it would boost the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by $17 billion and compress Nigeria’s oil and gas contracting cycle from 38 to six months.

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that his government is one that will support every citizen, regardless of party affiliations, to provide dividends of democracy.

He said that the economic policies and programmes introduced by the administration would make Nigeria better.

“We are tasked by the president, myself as minister and my team, to explain the efforts of the government and what we are doing to tackle the harsh effects of economic reforms."

He assured Nigerians that the reforms were temporary the difficulties would soon vanish white Nigerians would enjoy the country.

Earlier Gov. Abba Yusuf commended President Tinubu for heeding the calls to reopen the nation’s borders.

He explained that with the actions, the suffering among the masses would soon disappear.

Yusuf also applauded the minister for his efforts in amplifying the policies and programmes of the Federal Government.

He said the state government supported the political commitment of the Federal Government to tackle the problems of insecurity through the use of technology.

He said though Kano was peaceful, the government had tried to tackle the bandits and kidnappers in about 10 local government areas of the State.

News Agency Of Nigeria

