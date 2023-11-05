ADVERTISEMENT
FG to shut Adeniji/Adekunle ramps of Third Mainland Bridge Monday for repairs

News Agency Of Nigeria

The controller assured that all vandalised furniture on the highway, including guard rails would be replaced.

Chief Engineer, Federal Ministry of Works Lagos, Mr Adejala Clement; other officials at a World News Conference on planned repairs of the Adeniji/Adekunle ramps of the Third ]Mainland Bridge in Lagos on Sunday [NAN]
Chief Engineer, Federal Ministry of Works Lagos, Mr Adejala Clement; other officials at a World News Conference on planned repairs of the Adeniji/Adekunle ramps of the Third ]Mainland Bridge in Lagos on Sunday [NAN]

Kesha made the appeal on Sunday while addressing a World Press Conference on the 11.8 km Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

She said the repairs would begin on Nov. 6, and the Adekunle exit ramp would be closed to traffic from 9.00 a.m. for two weeks’ rehabilitation after which work would move to other areas.

She said the Adekunle section of the Third Mainland Bridge had four ramps which had a convergence point, adding that, repair of all the ramps would be completed within five weeks.

She said the sensitisation became necessary to guide motorists, assuring that the Third Mainland Bridge was open and free for use except for those that would want to connect Adekunle from the bridge.

“We are here to sensitise Lagosians on the forthcoming closure of Third Mainland Bridge tomorrow Nov. 6. By 9.00 a.m. the two access ramps to Adekunle will be closed to traffic.

“What that means is that if you are coming from Iyana Oworo you can go straight. And if you are heading for Lagos Island, the road is still free for you; that bridge is still free for you.

“You can use it straight to the Island but peradventure you are going to Adekunle, you will not be able to do that if you are coming from Iyana Oworo,” she said.

The controller said motorists coming from the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway/Toll Gate/Ogudu axis inwards Lagos Island would not be able to access Adekunle/Ebute-Metta from the Third Mainland Bridge.

Kesha urged the motorists to make use of alternative routes like Carter Bridge, Gbagada, Ikorodu Road, Ojota and Funsho Williams Avenue, to avoid congestion on the Third Mainland Bridge.

She assured that signages had already been placed at strategic locations, in addition to billboards, while traffic officials would be on the ground to help motorists.

She urged motorists and other road users to be patient and obey traffic rules and officials during the period of repairs.

She reaffirmed earlier announcements on the scope of work announced by the Minister of Works, David Umahi, which included resurfacing of the entire bridge, replacement of expansion joints, solar lights installation, among others.

She appealed to the public to be vigilant to report vandals from destroying common assets.

News Agency Of Nigeria

