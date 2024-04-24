Multichoice DStv, GOtv subscription fees increases again, check out new prices

This comes shortly after a previous price adjustment just five months ago.

In a statement addressed to its subscribers on Wednesday, April 24, Multichoice attributed the latest hike to increased operational expenses.

The statement, titled ‘Price Adjustment on DStv and GOtv Packages,’ reads in part: “On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, we will adjust our prices across all our packages on DStv and GOtv.

“We understand the impact this change may have on you our valued customer, but the rise in the cost of business operations, has led us to make this difficult decision.

“It remains our mission to provide the best entertainment and viewing experience to you and are committed to continue to deliver high-quality content and unparalleled service.”

The new prices for DStv packages are:

Premium: N37,000 Compact Plus: N25,000 Compact: N15,700 Confam: N9,300 Yanga: N5,100 Padi: N3,600 HDPVR Access Service: N5,000 Access Fees: 5,000 XtraView: N5,000

The new prices for GOtv packages are:

