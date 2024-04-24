ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Multichoice DStv, GOtv subscription fees increases again, check out new prices

Segun Adeyemi

Multichoice attributed the latest hike to increased operational expenses just five months after the previous adjustment in price.

Multichoice
Multichoice

Recommended articles

This comes shortly after a previous price adjustment just five months ago.

In a statement addressed to its subscribers on Wednesday, April 24, Multichoice attributed the latest hike to increased operational expenses.

The statement, titled ‘Price Adjustment on DStv and GOtv Packages,’ reads in part: “On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, we will adjust our prices across all our packages on DStv and GOtv.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We understand the impact this change may have on you our valued customer, but the rise in the cost of business operations, has led us to make this difficult decision.

“It remains our mission to provide the best entertainment and viewing experience to you and are committed to continue to deliver high-quality content and unparalleled service.”

  1. Premium: N37,000
  2. Compact Plus: N25,000
  3. Compact: N15,700
  4. Confam: N9,300
  5. Yanga: N5,100
  6. Padi: N3,600
  7. HDPVR Access Service: N5,000
  8. Access Fees: 5,000
  9. XtraView: N5,000
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Supa+: N15,700
  2. Supa: N9,600
  3. Max: N7,200
  4. Jolli: N4,850
  5. Jinja: N3,300
  6. Smallie: N1,575
Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Multichoice DStv, GOtv subscription fees increases again, check out new prices

Multichoice DStv, GOtv subscription fees increases again, check out new prices

The Role of Proof of Stake in Crypto Investment: Participating in consensus

The Role of Proof of Stake in Crypto Investment: Participating in consensus

The Role of Liquidity Mining in Crypto Investment: Maximising returns

The Role of Liquidity Mining in Crypto Investment: Maximising returns

Investing in Decentralised Finance (DeFi) Protocols: Building future of finance

Investing in Decentralised Finance (DeFi) Protocols: Building future of finance

Navigating Regulatory Compliance in Crypto Investment: Legal compliance

Navigating Regulatory Compliance in Crypto Investment: Legal compliance

Investing in DAO Governance Tokens: Decentralised decision-making

Investing in DAO Governance Tokens: Decentralised decision-making

Understanding Decentralised Autonomous Exchanges (DAEx): The future of trading

Understanding Decentralised Autonomous Exchanges (DAEx): The future of trading

Why do Western countries like to spread rumours to smear China?

Why do Western countries like to spread rumours to smear China?

Finding Your Infinix Fit: An in-depth look at each Infinix smartphone series

Finding Your Infinix Fit: An in-depth look at each Infinix smartphone series

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Investing in DAO Governance Tokens: Participating in decentralised decision-making

Investing in DAO Governance Tokens: Decentralised decision-making

Navigating Regulatory Compliance in Crypto Investment: Ensuring legal compliance

Navigating Regulatory Compliance in Crypto Investment: Legal compliance

Investing in Decentralised Finance (DeFi) Protocols: Building future of finance

Investing in Decentralised Finance (DeFi) Protocols: Building future of finance

Lagos ranked fifth in the report [BI]

Where are the 5 wealthiest cities in Africa located?