The Federal Government has has directed that petroleum products should not be supplied to filling stations within 20km of the borders.

Customs Comptroller General, Hameed Ali issued the memo signed by Chidi A, the Deputy Comptroller General for Enforcement, Investigation and Inspection on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

The suspension of petroleum products to fuel stations around land borders would be carried out under the ongoing Operation Swift Response.

The memo reads, “The Comptroller-General of Customs has directed that henceforth no petroleum product no matter the tank size is permitted to be discharged in any filling station with 20 kilometres to the border.”

“Consequently, you are all to ensure strict and immediate compliance, please.”

Earlier, former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum, Maikanti Baru raise an alarm about number of filling stations springing up in border towns.

He said the filling stations are funnels for fuel smuggling to neighbouring countries.

“There is a thriving market for Nigerian petrol in all the neighbouring countries of Niger Republic, Benin Republic, Cameroon, Chad and Togo and even Ghana which has no direct borders with Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of border closure with neighbouring countries till January 31, 2020.

The presidential directive was announced on Sunday, November 3, 2019, in a memo, which Victor Dimka, the Deputy Comptroller of Customs in charge of Enforcement, Investigation and Inspectorate conveyed to the Sector Coordinators.