President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of border closure with neighbouring countries till January 31, 2020.

The presidential directive was announced on Sunday, November 3, 2019, in a memo, which Victor Dimka, the Deputy Comptroller of Customs in charge of Enforcement, Investigation and Inspectorate conveyed to the Sector Coordinators..

The memo with reference number NCS/ENF/ABJ/221/S.45, and marked “Restricted” was dated November 1, 2019.

According to Punch, the memo states that despite the overwhelming success of the operation, particularly the security and economic benefits to the nation, a few strategic objectives are yet to be achieved.

President Buhari approves extension of border closure till January 2020. (Daily Post)

The memo further states that the closure of land borders was extended till January to achieve the strategic objectives of the exercise.

The memo reads in part, “I am directed to inform you that it is observed that despite the overwhelming success of the operation, particularly the security and economic benefits to the nation, a few strategic objectives are yet to be achieved.

“Against this background, Mr President has approved the extension of the exercise to January 31, 2020.

“Consequently, you are requested to convey the development to all personnel for their awareness and guidance.

“Meanwhile, allowance for personnel sustenance and fuelling of vehicles for the period of extension will be paid as soon as possible.

“This is for your information and necessary action, please.”

The Federal Government partially closed the land borders with neighbouring countries in August to address smuggling activities in the border areas.