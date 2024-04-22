FG shuts Abuja Chinese Supermarket that discriminates against Nigerians

The FCCPC officials stormed the supermarket on Monday, April 22, 2024, barely 24 hours after the discriminatory practices of the outlet were reported on social media by Nigerians.

It was gathered that when officials of the FCCPC visited the supermarket situated at the China General Chamber of Commerce in the FCT, a Chinese lady operating the supermarket, Cindy Liu Bei, had fled.

Liu Bei was said to have fled at 8:26 am with her family as confirmed on the Closed-Circuit Television camera.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after sealing the outlet, the Director for Surveillance and Investigation, Boladale Adeyinka, affirmed that the owner of the supermarket had fled before the arrival of the agency’s officials.

She said, “The essence of the surveillance and investigation that we conducted today is to verify the allegations and the content of that viral video.

“On arrival, we noticed that the supermarket which is right behind me, was sealed and padlocked externally. Inquiries have shown that yes, as this morning this supermarket was open and people were here.

“CCTV footage also shows that in the morning, two vehicles departed from these very premises allegedly containing the owner of the supermarket, whom we have been able to identify by name and we have her contact details.”