FG restates commitment to support NYSC scheme, corps members

Abubakar, who commended the corps members for the level of discipline exhibited in the camp, charged them to sustain the standard throughout the service year.

“I’m very happy to be here today. Let me assure you of the Federal Government’s support to the scheme and your welfare.

“From the airport, where I met your State Coordinator, I knew that she is a good administrator.

“I am even happier about the report I have received about this 2022 set of corps members in Akwa Ibom. I’m told that you are the best.

“I am told that obviously, apart from the electricity issue you have in this camp, you don’t have any major problem.

“The only thing I’m going to tell you is that with this good report that you have been given by your Coordinator, please, maintain the same behavior and discipline.

“By so doing, you will excel beyond your imaginations by the Grace of God. And many of us who are parents and grandparents will keep praying for you and hoping that you succeed in your future endeavors,” she said.

Abubakar assured that the federal government with the support of the state would look into the few challenges facing the camp.

Earlier in her remarks, the NYSC Coordinator in Akwa Ibom, Mrs Chinyere Ekwe, commended the board for the visit to the camp to see things for itself.

Ekwe informed the board members that a total of 1,691 corps members in Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 were deployed to the state for the one year mandatory national service.

The coordinator said that the corps members in camp had been disciplined and of good behaviour.

She said that the NYSC in the state had established a solid partnership with relevant stakeholders which included the state government and security agencies, among others.