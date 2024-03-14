FG plans to replace imported drugs with local herbs for health treatments

The Director-General of NNMDA, Prof. Martins Emeje, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the ongoing Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Expo taking place in Abuja.

He said that “before colonialism, Nigerians used natural medicines to cure all manner of illnesses and diseases.” He added that with the coming of foreign products, including medicines, Nigerians developed taste and patronised such goods over locally made ones.

He, however, disregarded the belief that natural medicines are old and overtaken by advancements in technology. According to him, technology is an aid that is helping to modify the study, processing and packaging of natural medicines.

He also said that the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government is focused on building a better Nigeria where the common man will benefit from the nation’s socio-economic development.

He said “our vision is to see how Nigerians can begin to believe in themselves first, because convincing people that foreign drugs are also from plants is not the issue.

“We need to tell people that what we have thrown away, this government is bringing it back.

“In the next two to three years, what the agency is doing as part of its contribution to the Renewed Hope Agenda, is to ensure that the hope of our people is renewed.

“We are renewing the hope of Nigerians who do not have access to imported drugs and depend on herbs.”

Emeje added that people who lack access to orthodox and imported drugs shouldn’t feel less about natural medicines.

He explained that “years before colonial masters, our people were taking care of their health, and many never had access to orthodox medicines but they survived with herbs in their surroundings and lived longer.”