The federal government has further eased coronavirus induced restrictions which first kicked off on March 31.

Churches and mosques are now allowed to open their doors for worship in accordance with guidelines or protocols handed by state governments.

According to the president's new media aide, Tolu Ogunlesi, the following will now apply:

Nationwide curfew remains in place, timing now 10pm—4am. (No longer 8pm to 6am).

Full opening of financial sector. That is, banks and the likes will now open all through normal working hours.

Restricted opening of places of worship, (regular church and mosque services ONLY), to be based on state govt protocols.

Interstate travel remains prohibited except for goods and essential travel.

Gathering of more than 20 persons remains prohibited; outside of workplaces and religious services.

The aviation industry has been requested to start developing protocols for domestic flights to possibly resume from June 21.

Schools are still closed.

Bars, gyms, cinemas, nightclubs, parks remain closed until further evaluation.

Hotels may reopen.

Restaurants outside of hotels must remain closed for eat-in—TAKEOUT ONLY

Offices are expected to maintain 2 meter physical distancing + 75% maximum capacity.

All guidelines are as issued by #PTFCOVID19.

Guidelines to be implemented/ enforced by state governments.

All permitted openings (hotels, religious services etc) to maintain non-pharmaceutical interventions (masks, sanitizers/handwashing, 2m distancing, capacity limits, etc).

The June 21 date for opening of domestic flights is tentative. Certain conditions have to be fulfilled between now and that date.

Aircraft have to be good and safe to fly (checks/maintenance) with necessary recertifications + medicals for pilots/crew.

President Muhammadu Buhari receives the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 at his residence in Aso Rock Villa, Abuja. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

During the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing of Monday, Boss Mustapha, who is Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the PTF, announced that President Buhari had approved the relaxation of the ban for four weeks.

“The PTF submitted its recommendations and the president has approved the following for implementation over the next four weeks spanning 2nd – 29th June, 2020, subject to review-:

“Cautious advance into the second phase of the national response to COVID-19; application of science and data to guide the targeting of areas of on-going high transmission of COVID-19 in the country;

“Mobilisation of all resources at state and local government levels to create public awareness on COVID 19 and improve compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions within communities; sustenance of key non-pharmaceutical interventions that would apply nationwide and include: ban of gatherings of more than 20 people outside of a workplace;

“Relaxation of restriction on places of worship based on guidelines issued by the PTF and protocols agreed by state governments," Mustapha said.