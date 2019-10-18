The Federal Government has reached an agreement with the organised labour on the consequential adjustment to the salaries of civil servants following the full implementation of the N30,000 new minimum wage.

At a meeting which started around 7 pm on Thursday, October 17, 2019, and ended around 2 am on Friday, October 18, 2019, both sides agreed on the percentage increase for grade levels -seven to 17.

The meeting, according to the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, was fruitful, as both labour and the Federal Government concluded on the consequential adjustment to the minimum wage.

Ngige (center left), and Keyamo (center right) in a meeting with leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over the national minimum wage implementation and adjustment [Twitter/@fkeyamo]

While making the announcement, Keyamo didn't disclose the details of the agreement, but assured that the parties are now working on the communique.

Confirming the development, the Trade Union Congress (TUC), commended the Federal Government and labour for their patience while the national minimum wage negotiations lasted.

The statement read, “We commend the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, and her team for their sincerity. Though they argued that the government could not afford to meet our earlier demand of N30,000 minimum wage across board because of the economic situation in the country, we made them understand that some people could not be more Nigerian than others. If we are tightening our belts, government should also do so.”

Pulse understands that the Federal Government and labour concluded their talks, 182 days after President Muhammadu Buhari signed the new minimum wage bill into law.

Recall that on Thursday, April 18, 2019, President Buhari signed the new national minimum wage bill into law after the necessary legislative processes at the National Assembly.