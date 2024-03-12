FG hopeful in ECOWAS health officials to boost regional disease control

Dr Chukwuma Anyaike, Director of Public Health in the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, gave the assurance at a workshop for directors of National Public Health Institutes (NPHIs) in West Africa. The event held on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the 47th ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Governments held in Accra in December 2015 adopted the resolution establishing the ECOWAS Regional Center of Disease Surveillance and Control.

The resolution pledged establishment of a regional network of National Public Health Institutions to strengthen capacities of countries to prevent, early detect and respond effectively to the main public health threats.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this context, the West African Health Organisation was mandated to carry out the necessary operations to support initial assessments in ECOWAS countries in 2016 and start support actions for member-states.

Four face-to-face regional NPHI Directors meetings have been organised in addition to periodic virtual consultations organised by the team of the Regional Center for Disease Surveillance and Control (RCSDC).

Anyaike said that the prospects of collaboration, innovation and collective action held a promise for meaningful progress in the region.

“As we navigate the complexities of environmental degradation and its far-reaching impacts, it is crucial to recognise and harness the potential inherent in working together towards sustainable solutions,” he said.

According to him, the region, with its rich diversity and vibrant cultures, faces a myriad of public health challenges, ranging from infectious diseases to non-communicable diseases, and from environmental health threats to health system threats.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic few years ago showed that the region must always be prepared for an epidemic.

“The unprecedented crisis tested the resilience of our health systems, challenged our scientific knowledge, and highlighted the importance of robust public health infrastructure and coordinated response mechanisms.

“Yet, it also underscored the power of solidarity, cooperation and collaboration in addressing common threats.

“We must watch the threat of antimicrobial resistance and not forget the principles of One Health,” he urged.

He said that Nigeria had come up with a four-point agenda that would guide the country in its resolve to protect lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These include improving leadership and governance, improving population health outcomes, unlocking the health sector value chain and improving health security for all Nigerians.

“Local production of health products including diagnostics, medicines, vaccines and other health commodities will be a sure step towards ownership and sustainability of health intervention in Africa,” he said.

He said that directors of NPHIs had a critical role to play in guiding the nations through turbulent times and charting a course toward a healthier and more resilient future.

“Our institutes serve as the cornerstone of public health surveillance, research and response, providing evidence-based guidance to policymakers, healthcare professionals and the general public.

“This annual meeting provides us with another opportunity to reflect on our collective achievements, share best practices and identify areas for improvement,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, it is a forum for fostering collaboration, forging partnerships and catalysing innovation.

“Together, we can leverage our collective expertise and resources to tackle the most pressing health challenges facing our region, from emerging infectious diseases to the growing burden of non-communicable diseases.”

He urged recommitment to the principles of equity, inclusivity and solidarity.

“Let us strive to ensure that the benefits of public health advancements reach all segments of society, especially the most vulnerable and marginalised.

“Let us harness the power of science, technology and innovation to build a healthier and more prosperous future for all,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that the gathering in Abuja, brought together representatives of 14 West African countries. The countries are Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, and International Association of National Public Health Institutes were represented at the event.