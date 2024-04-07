FG declares Tuesday, Wednesday public holidays for Eid-el-Fitr celebration

This is contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Aishetu Ndayako, on Sunday in Abuja.

According to her, the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated all Muslim Ummah for the successful completion of the fasting.

Tunji-Ojo called on Muslim Ummah to imbibe and practice the virtues that entailed kindness, love, tolerance, peace, good neighbourliness, and compassion as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

He urged Nigerians to continue in the spirit of unity to improve and achieve peace and oneness in the country.