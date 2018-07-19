Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

FG completes 88 road projects captured in 2017 budget

Infrastructure FG completes 88 road projects captured in 2017 budget

Mrs Maryam Sanusi, the Head of Communication and Public Relations (FERMA), made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Agency plans to repair 103 roads, 10 bridges in 2016 play

Agency plans to repair 103 roads, 10 bridges in 2016

(Naija Gist)

The Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) on Thursday said over 88 capital road projects that were captured in 2017 budget nationwide had been completed.

Mrs Maryam Sanusi, the Head of Communication and Public Relations (FERMA), made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Sanusi said that another 66 road projects that were also captured in 2017 budget were currently at 50 per cent completion.

She listed some of the completed road projects to include rehabilitation of Biu-WanDali road, in Borno, Garkida-Gombi highway, Adamawa and general maintenance and repairs of Bauchi- Ningi, in Bauchi State.

The rehabilitation of Awe-Iwo federal road in Oyo State, Benin-Abraka road in Edo; construction of feeder road from Iyah-Obelle in Kogi, rehabilitation of Ribah-Diri-Rijau road in Kebbi State, among others.

Sanusi, however, said that the agency was making efforts to ensure that all the roads mapped out for maintenance were completed as and when due.

“The assurance is that as long as adequate funds are available, the agency will ensure that all roads mapped out for maintenance are completed.’’

She said that all Federal Trunk’s `A’ roads, were the agency’s main focus, adding that it carried about 90 per cent of total volume of transportation of goods and services.

According to her, these roads are major contributors to the socio-economic and political development of our country.

“Aside budgetary allocation, the additional sources of funding as captured in the agency’s Act are yet to be explored. The agency rely on budgetary allocation for its roads maintenance activities.’’

Sanusi called on Nigerians to use the roads responsibly and patiently with consideration to other road users, adding that if there where damage along the roads everyone suffers.

“I will want Nigerians to know that the road is an asset. We use to access our communities and work places. I want Nigerians to know that using the roads responsibly allows free movement of traffic.

“Nigerians should be patient with FERMA because we know the importance of roads. We are on a tremendous transformation drive as far as road maintenance is concern,’’ she added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Airways FG renames national carrier from "Nigeria Airways" to...bullet
2 Saraki Senate President speaks on decampingbullet
3 Nigeria Air Aviation union threatens to sabotage FG's new national...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari Here's full text of president's new year address
Tunde Lemo Buhari appoints ex-CBN deputy governor as chairman FERMA
Buhari FG appoints 13 member governing board for FERMA, NEMSA MD
Lai Mohammed Minister bags "Icon of Community Development" award
FERMA Senate scraps agency, establishes Federal Road Authority
Wammako Sokoto loses Reps member
Buhari Why Senate will not screen, confirm President’s ministerial nominees
Fashola FG committed to completion of road projects nationwide — Minister
FERMA FG awards N1.3bn contract for repair of roads in Kano, Katsina
Samuel Ortom FERMA is ineffective - Governor says

Local

Buhari, Saraki, Osinbajo in close door meeting
Buhari President, Senate President, VP in close door meeting
Money Laundering N500m scam: Court admits 2 PDP chieftains to bail of N50m each
INEC says too many political parties in Nigeria may cause problems in 2019
INEC Electoral body sets date for Bauchi South Senatorial by-electiion
N-Power releases list of newly-employed 300,000 Nigerians
N-Power FG releases list of newly-employed 300,000 Nigerians on Friday