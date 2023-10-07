FG calls for ceasefire, dialogue between Israel, Hamas amid hostilities

Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprising land, air, and sea onslaught against Israel in the early hours of Saturday, October 7, 2023.

During the attack, codenamed “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” Hamas fighters infiltrated the Israeli territory, killing tens of Israeli forces and civilians while taking hostages.

The militant group claimed it had fired 5,000 rockets, with the first rounds going off at 06:30 a.m. local time (03:30 GMT).

Reacting to the provocation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country is "at war." The Middle Eastern nation has since launched a retaliatory land, air, and sea attack on the Gaza Strip, killing hundreds of Palestinians.

However, the Federal Government has called on the two warring parties to de-escalate and embrace a peaceful resolution.

This is contained in a statement signed by Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, on Saturday.

Tuggar said the ongoing escalation would open an unending cycle of pain and suffering for the civilian population on both sides, advising that both parties should exercise restraint and prioritise the safety of civilians.

The statement read, “The Federal Government of Nigeria is deeply concerned about the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hamas in the early hours of Saturday, October 7 2023, and calls for de-escalation and ceasefire.

“The cycle of violence and retaliation that the current escalation has assumed only serves to perpetuate an unending cycle of pain and suffering for the civilian population, that bears the brunt of every conflict.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria, therefore, calls on both sides to exercise restraint, prioritise the safety of civilians and give room for humanitarian considerations.

“We are therefore calling for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue.”

The unprecedented attack on Israel came during a major Jewish holiday and followed the 50th anniversary of the start of the 1973 Yom Kippur War.