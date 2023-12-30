ADVERTISEMENT
FG adds 20 new motor parks for 50% transport fares cut

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu had approved a 50% transport fare cut by commercial busses on inter-state routes four days before Christmas.

FG adds 20 new motor parks for 50% transport fares cut [Presidency]
Recall the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, announced on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, that President Bola Tinubu had approved a significant reduction in transportation costs for inter-state travel during the Yuletide.

The initiative, intended to ease the financial burden of Nigerians embarking on inter-state journeys to celebrate the holidays, also came with free train rides across the country.

Meanwhile, as commendations continue to pour in from beneficiaries, the Federal Government has created more routes to enable travellers to return to their base with less hassles.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, announced this in a post on his X (former Twitter) account on Friday, December 29, 2023.

He said, “YULETIDE SUBSIDY: The Federal Government has listed more motor parks where Nigerians can enjoy 50% rebate on transport fare for return trips during the festive season.

1. Lagos – Join from Oshodi Terminal 3

2. Abuja – Join from Jabi Park

3. Onitsha – Join from Umugo Park (Port Harcourt Road)

4. Aba – Join from Abia Polytechnic, Aba

5. Kano – Join from Balmary Park, Ring Road/Maiduguri Bypass, Hotoro

6. Kaduna – Join from Mando Park (Lagos route),

7. Join from Television Garage for the Eastern route

8. Jos – Join from Gadabiu Luxury Park

9. Enugu – (Abakiliki/Nsukka) – Join from Old Park in Enugu10. Owerri – Join from Somachi Park

11. Port Harcourt -. Join from Olu Obasanjo Ezenwata Park

12. Sokoto – Join from Sokoto Central Park

13. Gombe – Join from Gombe Central Park14. Zakibiam – Join from Heavy Duty Park

15. Uyo – Join from The Young Shall Grow Park

16. Uyo – Join from Young Shall Grow Park (No.17 Mosignor Akpan Avenue,

17. Mbak Itam Itu, Akwa Ibom)18. Uyo – Join from The Young Shall Grow Park (No.17 Mosignor Akpan

19. Avenue, Mbak Itam Itu, Akwa Ibom)

20. Gombe – Join at Gombe Line Park, Opposite Government House, Gombe.”

The temporal transport subsidy commenced on December 21, 2023, and will terminate on January 4, 2024, with six partnering transportation companies facilitating the trips.

