Excited travellers heap praise on Tinubu over transport subsidy

Segun Tomori, Special Assistant on Media to the Chairman, Yuletide Transport Subsidy Inter-ministerial Committee, Dele Alake made this known in a statement in Lagos on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Alake had revealed that from Dec. 21 to Jan. 4, 2024, Nigerians would enjoy a 50 per cent discount on inter-state bus transport along 22 major routes.

He said the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) would be offering free train rides within the same period.

“Travelling to see their loved ones at the end of the year has been the norm for Nigerians, for decades, irrespective of religious inclinations.

“Therefore, the far-reaching effect of discounted inter-state bus fares and free train rides on the citizenry, cannot be over-emphasised,” Tomori who monitored the intervention in some states stated.

According to him, a passenger, Miss Deborah, at the God is Good Motors (GIGM) Park in Ajah, Lagos, captured the mood of passengers across the country.

“Deborah described the intervention as a novel and pro-masses initiative by any Federal Government in the country’s history.

“I am travelling from Ajah here in Lagos. I am going to Benin and I just received my 50 per cent discount palliative from the Federal Government (displaying her receipt) and I’m so excited.

“Thank you so much, Mr President!.”

According to him, another passenger simply known as Ebele, travelling from Mararaba, Abuja aboard the GIGM bus to Edo, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for the gesture.

According to her, It is a good feeling. I got a refund of 50 per cent of my fares. I had paid N36,800 initially but I got half of that back. This is a real palliative and I am grateful to the President.

“Another commuter, Lucky travelling from Mararaba, Abuja to Owerri, Imo, said the original fare was N32,300 but on getting here, they said the president had given them a 50 per cent discount.

“He said N16,150 was refunded to him, adding that he had received his own alert.

“Impact stories also abound from train commuters along the Lagos-Ibadan and Abuja-Kaduna routes.

“A Twitter user @ayotem4real tweeted, “Just got two free train tickets (Lagos – Ibadan) for my son and mum.

"En route to the Babatunde Fashola station. Thank you, Mr President."

“A passenger aboard the Idu train station in Abuja to Kaduna revealed that for those who have validated their names, it is a smooth ride from the Idu train station in Abuja.”

According to Tomori, another elderly commuter aboard the Idu train station to Kaduna, showered encomiums on the President.

“He said thank God, the President has offered this free ride to us from Abuja to Kaduna and for others across the country.

“The President is now trying but some are trying to sabotage the system. They will not succeed. My prayer is that Nigeria will be better.

“When the government is making efforts, it shall affect all Nigerians and I say thanks to the government. They should keep it up.”

Alake who is also the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, said the intervention was a target of lifting five million commuters this season.

The minister recalled that the attendant effect of fuel subsidy removal had led to skyrocketing transport fares which had necessitated palliatives from the government to cushion its effects.

The minister said the government was partnering with major transport companies like Good is Good (GIG) Motors, Chisco Transport, Young Shall Grow, God Bless Ezenwata and Area Motor.

“In view of high demand across the country, the routes have since been scaled up from 22 to 28.

“While citizens travelling from Lagos – Nigeria’s commercial hub, to other states like Akure and Ilorin via minibuses from the Oshodi bus interchange, are also beneficiaries.

“In just 48 hours since the commencement of the subsidised transport scheme, the implementation has been impressive across the country, it will only get better as the days progress.

“It should also be noted that after the holidays, Nigerians can take advantage of the discounted rates to return to their respective bases, on or before Jan. 4, 2024,” the minister had said.

Alake said with the palliative that was touching lives, down to the grassroots, it was apparent that the President was deeply committed to the welfare of the people.