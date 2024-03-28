ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Federal Govt set to sue Binance ltd, officials for tax evasion on April 4

News Agency Of Nigeria

The EFCC stated that its team of investigators by Binance showed that the total trading volume from Nigeria in 2023 alone stood at 21.6 billion dollars.

Federal Govt set to sue Binance ltd, officials for tax evasion on April 4
Federal Govt set to sue Binance ltd, officials for tax evasion on April 4

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reliably gathered on Thursday that Binance, Gambaryan and Anjarwalla, listed as 1st to 3rd defendants respectively, are expected to be arraigned before Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja on four-count charge.

NAN reports that while Anjarwalla is Binance’s Africa regional manager, Gambaryan is a US citizen overseeing financial crime compliance at the crypto exchange platform. However, Anjarwalla, who had been in detention alongside Gambaryan, was said to have escaped from lawful custody.

Anjarwalla escaped on Friday from the Abuja guest house where he and his colleague were detained after guards on duty led him to a nearby mosque for prayers in the spirit of the ongoing Ramadan fast.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Briton, who also has Kenyan citizenship, is believed to have flown out of Abuja using a Middle East airliner. NAN reports that though the FHC’s Easter vacation, which began on March 22, will come to an end on April 8, the Chief Judge of FHC, Justice John Tsoho, directed the transfer of the Binance case file to Justice Nwite.

Although Justice Nwite is not a vacation judge, it was gathered that the chief judge granted the fiat for the judge to handle the case during vacation is a matter that concerns dire national interest.

Hearing notices had been related to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the prosecuting agency, and counsel to other parties for the defendants to take their plea. In the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/115/2024 dated and filed March 22 by the FIRS’ team of lawyers, led by Moses Ideho, the defendants were alleged to have committed the offence on or about February 1.

Count one alleged that while involved in carrying and offering services to subscribers on their platform, known as Binance, failed to register with the FIRS, to pay all relevant taxes administered by the service.

Count two alleged that while they were offering taxable services to subscribers on their trading platform known as Binance, failed to issue invoices to those subscribers to determine and payment of their value-added taxes (VATs).

ADVERTISEMENT

Count three accused them of offering services to subscribers on their trading platform in the buying and selling of cryptocurrencies and the remittance and transfer of those assets, and that having offered those services, was obliged to deduct VATs, and did fail to deduct necessary VATs, arising from their operations.

In count four, the defendants were alleged to have while involved in the offering of services to subscribers on their trading platform, aided and abetted those subscribers to unlawfully refuse to pay taxes, or neglect to pay those taxes.

The offences are said to be punishable under Sections 8 and 29 of the VAT Act of 1993 (as Amended), Section 40 of the FIRS Establishment Act, 2007 (as amended) and under provisions of Section 94 of the Companies Income Tax Act (as amended) respectively.

In the affidavit deposed to by Mercy Aliyu, a legal officer with the FIRS’ Litigation and Prosecution Department, she averred that investigations that culminated in the charge had substantially been concluded.

She said that “there are reasonable grounds that a prima facie case of tax evasion exists against the accused persons.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Aliyu said the following documents would be tendered in the course of the trial, including a tax investigation report on the activities of Binance. She also said the statement of Stephen Dazi Hoke, the statement of Saudi Abdulsalam, the statement of Saliu Olarewanju and a letter signed by Siemon Kato requesting information from Taxpro Max all dated March 19 would be tendered.

Besides, she said a report on the investigation on the activities of Binance, concerning tax evasion also dated March 19 and any other reports on the tax evasion of Binance would be made available to establish their case.

NAN had, on March 18, reported that Justice Nwite ordered Binance Holdings Limited to provide the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with the comprehensive data or information of all persons from Nigeria trading on its platform.

The judge granted the interim order after ruling on the ex-parte motion moved by the EFCC’s lawyer, Ekele Iheanacho. The interim order was granted to enable the anti-graft agency to unravel the alleged money laundering and terrorism financing on the Binance platform.

The commission said it uncovered users who had been using the platform for price discovery, confirmation and market manipulation which had caused tremendous distortions in the market, resulting in the Naira losing its value against other currencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EFCC said that from the information afforded to its team of Investigators by Binance showed that the total trading volume from Nigeria in 2023 alone stood at 21.6 billion dollars.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court discharges ex-AGF Adoke, 6 others in Malabu oil scam case

Court discharges ex-AGF Adoke, 6 others in Malabu oil scam case

Nigerians are expected to pay for TV licences — here’s what the law says

Nigerians are expected to pay for TV licences — here’s what the law says

BEDC management denies rumours of dissolution, increases revenue

BEDC management denies rumours of dissolution, increases revenue

Federal Govt set to sue Binance ltd, officials for tax evasion on April 4

Federal Govt set to sue Binance ltd, officials for tax evasion on April 4

What Nigerian law says about treatment of people with disabilities

What Nigerian law says about treatment of people with disabilities

Gambling investment is evil, will take away everything - Cleric warns youths

Gambling investment is evil, will take away everything - Cleric warns youths

All teachers need to learn digital skills to earn their students’ respect

All teachers need to learn digital skills to earn their students’ respect

Lagos lawmaker begins road construction in Yaba to ease residents' plights

Lagos lawmaker begins road construction in Yaba to ease residents' plights

Over 100 inmates in Kano seek mercy, review of death sentences

Over 100 inmates in Kano seek mercy, review of death sentences

Pulse Sports

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Army blames 2022 Kuje prison break in absence of CCTV cameras

Army blames 2022 Kuje prison break on absence of CCTV cameras

Hair attachments (image used for illustration) [Youth Entrepreneurship]

Abuja women to recycle hair attachments due to soaring prices

Ogun Assembly wants to restructure Amotekun to enhance security

Ogun Assembly wants to restructure Amotekun to enhance security

Gov Sheriff Oborevwori [Peoples Gazette]

Don't protect suspects in military officers' killing - Oborevwori warns rulers