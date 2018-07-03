Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Federal Government shares N10bn to poor Nigerians

Tackling Poverty Federal Government shares N10bn to poor Nigerians

  • Published:

Dr Temitope Sinkaye, the National Programme Coordinator of the CCT, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the National Cash Transfer Programme Mid-year Review in Ilorin on Tuesday.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Federal Government has since 2016  disbursed N10 billion to no fewer than 300,000 beneficiaries through its Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT)  programme.

Dr  Temitope Sinkaye, the National Programme Coordinator of the CCT, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines  of  the National Cash Transfer Programme Mid-year Review in Ilorin on Tuesday.

She said that the programme started in 2016 with eight pilot states that met the condition set by  the Federal Government.

The condition, Sinkaye explained,  was just for states to provide offices, personnel and equipment for the take off of the programme.

All states are eligible to participate  in the programme but upon fulfilling some conditions.

“So currently,  we have only 20 states that have fulfilled the conditions.

“As at 2016  when  we started the programme, only eight states met the condition and as at today,  we have 20 states and we are  still counting.

“The condition is that states  will provide the programme with office, staff and equipment while the Federal Government takes it up from there.

Once the state is done with that, the Federal Government takes up from there and train the personnel on what the programme is all about,’’ she said.

On the modality for selection of beneficiaries, the national coordinator said that they were selected through a process known as “ community based targeting.’’

There is a different government agency that is charged with the responsibility of identifying the beneficiaries and the agency is known as the National Social Safety Net Coordinating Office at the national office,” Sinkaye said.

She noted that the community based targeting team of the office at the local government level move  from one community to another in order to identify  the poorest set of Nigerians through the help of members of those  communities.

Sinkaye, who said that every political ward in all states would have the same number of beneficiaries, however, said that those that were yet to key in could not lay claim to the  benefit of previous years.

The beneficiaries will be on it for three years;  then we will assess their condition as to whether they are qualified  to graduate out of poverty,” she said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lagos Tanker Fire Watch chilling video of fuel tanker losing control...bullet
2 Hell In The City Full story of the tanker accident that burnt several...bullet
3 Lagos Tanker Fire Government says 19-year-old tanker was carrying...bullet

Related Articles

Politics Nigeria wants to share the recovered $322 million looted by ex-military leader, Abacha, with poor citizens
World Behind on payments to China, Sri Lanka coughed up territory instead
In Kwara State Over 14, 000 poor people receiving N5, 000 monthly from FG
Democracy Day 2018 Here's full text of President Buhari's address
Lazy Nigerian Youths Lai Mohammed says Buhari was misquoted
In Gombe School feeding: Government releases N394m to 2,809 food vendors
Mohammed Abubakar Governor calls for cultural, religious considerations in designing mass housing
World Eager refugees courted for jobs in tight market
Muhammadu Buhari Don’t listen to voices of critics with selfish, ulterior motives, Presidency advises Nigerians

Local

Senate to revisit calls for state police
Bukola Saraki Senate to revisit calls for state police
Obasanjo gets facilitator job at Open University
Obasanjo Open University employs OBJ as facilitator
President Buhari to visit Borno Friday
Buhari President to visit Borno Friday
President Buhari in closed door meeting with Emmanuel Macron of France
Buhari President in closed door meeting with Emmanuel Macron of France