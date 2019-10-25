The latest is the conferment of the prestigious award of, ‘‘Excellence in Customer Experience Enhancement’’, on the Bank at the Finnovex West Africa Awards, held on October 22, 2019 in Lagos. In addition, the Managing Director of the Bank, Mr. Adam Nuru, emerged as the CEO of the year. They were elected to the positions after a survey conducted by the organisers of the award which involved Banks’ customers.

The event, co-located with Finnovex West Africa and organised under the patronage of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), provided a platform for industry shaping discussions with experts, thought leaders and innovators across the financial services community worldwide. The 2-day conference focused on global trends, disruptions and how market players can determine opportunities and respond to the threats. The gathering also provided an opportunity for financial experts to share knowledge on big and pressing issues, ranging from Financial Technology (FinTech) disruptions to financial inclusion, blockchain and regtech.

According to the organisers, the conferment of the ‘‘Excellence in Customer Experience Enhancement’’ on FCMB, is in recognition of its outstanding achievements, consistent demonstration of customer service excellence and convenience as well as robust technology.

Moreover, FCMB was recognised for promoting financial inclusion through the deployment of digital banking solutions and other offerings that align with the lifestyles of various segments of the society.

FCMB wins Excellence Award in Customer Experience as Adam Nuru emerges CEO of the Year

Finnovex West Africa added that, ‘’FCMB pioneered deployment of Over-The-Counter transactions (OTC) using biometrics on Point of Sales (PoS) for both inter and intra-bank transfers and withdrawals; the first in deploying OTC transactions on PoS through card and biometrics means and the first to release a wallet account in the industry.’’

Among the offerings of the Bank in the digital banking space are, the FCMB *329# USSD code, enhanced FCMBMobile, artificial intelligence chatbot, named Temi, among other digital platforms that have continued to make waves and redefine financial services.

On the award of CEO of the Year to the Managing Director of FCMB, Mr. Nuru, the Finnovex West Africa conference organisers said, ‘’Nuru has implemented and understood the tech space and spearheaded the digital transformation in the Bank. Both awareness and return on investments have continued to trend positively driven by his leadership in conjunction with the dynamic vision of the Group’s Board of Directors.’’

FCMB wins Excellence Award in Customer Experience as Adam Nuru emerges CEO of the Year

Speaking on the ‘‘Excellence in Customer Experience Enhancement’’ award during the presentation at the conference, the Divisional Head, Service Management & Technology of FCMB, Mr. Oluwakayode Adigun, said it is another confirmation of the Bank’s unequalled commitment in offering cutting-edge and exceptional services as a forward-looking institution built on the culture of excellence.

According to him, ‘’this award reflects the quality of services we offer at FCMB. It is another validation of our strategic focus to consistently enhance customer experience. This shows that the various transformation initiatives we have deployed across our platforms to meet the needs of our customers are yielding the desired results and appreciated by not just customers, but other stakeholders. This will inspire us to get better.’’

Mr. Adigun assured FCMB will continue to raise the bar and sustain the tempo by going the extra mile to provide simple, helpful and reliable banking services driven by a team of highly professional staff, robust technology and best practices.

FCMB, as an inclusive lender, has continued to dictate the pace and expand its channels. The Bank is known for providing one of the fastest, secure, convenient and seamless alternate channel banking platforms cutting across Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Point of Sales (PoS), mobile, internet banking, among others. In 2018, FCMB was rated as the 3rd most customer-focused Bank by KPMG, a leading international consulting firm, in the Banking Industry Customer Satisfaction Survey (BICSS), among other national and international recognitions and awards.

For more information about FCMB, please visit www.fcmb.com.

FCMB wins Excellence Award in Customer Experience as Adam Nuru emerges CEO of the Year

This is a featured post.