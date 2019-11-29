Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Works and Housing, has said road users, insurgents, amongst others are responsible for bad roads in Nigeria.

While speaking at the 29th Meeting of the National Council on Works in Calabar, Fashola who was represented by the Minister of State for Works and Housing, Abubakar Aliyu, stated that the country needs to look beyond public budgets.

Aliyu quoted Fashola as saying "The clamour for other funding sources for road projects are recurring decimals in the literature of Nigerian highways development.

“The challenge of insurgency in some parts of the country, road-users’ abuses like the uncontrollable excessive axle loads by trucks, unauthorised use of federal roads right-of-ways, and many other problems which are begging for solutions can be explored to create a pathway for prosperity," the minister added.

Some weeks ago, Fashola had said Nigerian roads are not as bad as people say they are.