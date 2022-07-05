Farah Dagogo: I have forgiven all transgressions, moved on

Dagogo, who represents Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency, in a letter of appreciation personally signed by him, commended persons, groups, organisations and associations, who stood by him during his difficult moment.

The federal lawmaker insisted that his incarceration was based on barefaced lies adding that his freedom was a triumph of democracy.

He said: “After spending 63 days in captivity over barefaced lies, I want to salute the courage and resilience of the gamut of persons, institutions and groups that stood for an innocent man”.

Dagogo, who gave a long list of his sympathisers compared their acts of valour to “ideas of one of the greatest of all French writers Voltaire, the Pseudonym used by Francois Marie Arouet, who vigorously as far back as the 17th Century propagated the need to safeguard innocent persons from the claws of tyrannical leaders, averse to contrary opinions, especially those that are at variance with their self serving pursuits.

“The depth of my appreciation knows no bounds and also extends to my legal team and other members of the revered legal profession that stood up and fought for a just cause.

“Specially, l further broaden my gratitude to my dear mother, my adorable wife, my kids, as well as other family members for their unwavering support. You all are my pillars that have remained strong like the Rock of Gibraltar”.

Describing his detention as the most trying moment, he said the actions of his sympathisers were in tandem with the great former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela.

Quoting from the Holy Bible, he said: “I have forgiven all transgressions and injustice against me and moved on.

“I deeply thank God Almighty for His providence, protection, and wisdom granted me, while the travails ensued and lasted.

“We shall continue to come in praise and Thanksgiving to You for our victory over the evil powers of darkness, who have abjured our true God’s supremacy. Their despotic aim of wanting power is to use it to enslave and oppress the innocent”.

Dagogo, who is also the member representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, was arrested on April 22, 2022, in Port Harcourt, the venue of the screening for PDP governorship aspirants in the South-South geopolitical zone.

Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, had on April 18, 2022, declared the governorship hopeful wanted for allegedly hiring suspected cultists to attack the PDP state secretariat in Port Harcourt.

He was charged to court where the Chief Magistrate Andrew Amadi-Nna, remanded him in police custody.