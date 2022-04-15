Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife posts photo evidence of domestic abuse

Chikwendu's release of these photos is a reaction to the news of the death of christian singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu as a result of domestic violence she suffered in the hands of her husband, Peter Nwachukwu.

The estranged wife, who has been in a legal tussle for the custody of her four children since her marriage to Fani-Kayode crashed in 2020, shared the photos of her injuries on Instagram, on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

The marriage had ended over Chikwendu’s claim of domestic violence and Fani-Kayode’s counterclaim of infidelity.

In the caption she put on the photos, Chikwendu argued that the weight of victimhood and what she described as the unfair public perception of them make domestic violence victims stay in abusive marriages.

“I’ve been silently reading so much of the blames people are heaping on Osinachi for not speaking up,” she wrote.

“Sweethearts, you can’t understand the weight on a victim of domestic violence or how we go through so much compartmentalizing how the world would look at us, close friends waiting to laugh at us.

“…those who would say we warned you, how our family members would humiliate us of putting them to shame if we do leave, how we would be irrelevant in places where we were deemed relevant by the status of marriage.”

Chikwendu advised that the abused should “run” out of the union if their partners often feel intimidated by their personality or “can’t learn to talk over arguments” without resorting to physical attacks.

“You all forget that a narcissistic partner is one who feels threatened by the abilities or potential of their partner. I’ve said this to so many women and men I’ve had a chance to speak with after enough [heartbreak],” she said.

She advised to run for one's life if they have a partner who is intimidated by their personality, achievements, charisma, strength, or God-given talent.

