Falana gives FG 2 weeks to compensate military airstrike victims

Ima Elijah

Falana warned that failure to compensate the victims within two weeks would result in legal action.

Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana and President Bola Tinubu. [Intel Region]

Falana, the chairman of the Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB), issued the ultimatum on Sunday, Decemeber 11, 2023, declaring that legal action would be taken if the government fails to comply.

The call for compensation follows a recent erroneous drone bombing in Tudun Biri, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, where at least 120 innocent residents lost their lives while celebrating an Islamic festival. The incident has sparked national outrage, prompting all 109 senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to donate their December salaries to the victims.

Senator Barau I. Jibrin, Deputy President of the Senate, announced the gesture during a visit to the Kaduna State Government House on Sunday. The high-powered delegation expressed solidarity with the affected community.

Femi Falana expressed concern over the lack of justice for victims of military bombings spanning several years. He pointed out that, after the Rann bombing in January 2017, the government established a commission headed by Justice Biobell Georgewill of the Court of Appeal.

The commission was tasked with reviewing rules of engagement in the armed forces and ensuring compliance with international humanitarian and human rights laws. However, Falana questioned the government's failure to publish the commission's report or implement its recommendations.

The senior lawyer emphasised the need for transparency and accountability in addressing the devastating impact of military airstrikes on civilians. Falana warned that failure to compensate the victims within the stipulated two weeks would result in legal action before a Federal High Court.

