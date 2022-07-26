Fake Bishops: Jos Pastor accuses Tinubu, Shettima of insulting body of Christ

The Pastor said this while speaking during a Sunday service sermon in Jos on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

"Politicians have taken it too far. What they did is an insult to God and to Christians. The faking of Bishops is more grievous compared to what a Christian lady said in Sokoto College, and they killed her for blasphemy.

"They have thrown a challenge to God and God will fight back", he said.

Recall that criticism trailed the Bishops that attended the unveiling of Tinubu's running mate, Kashim Shettima for the 2023 general elections.

It was alleged that Tinubu hired the Bishops because the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), had criticized his choice for a Muslim-Muslim ticket, therefore advising Christians not to align with the APC in the presidential elections.

To counter CAN however, it was reported that the Tinubu Support Group on the day Shettima was unveiled, hired some people and paid them to disguise themselves as Bishops.

Following the controversy, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA), condemned the action describing it as blasphemous and treacherous.

HURIWA said the action demonstrates the absolute lack of respect of the APC for the Christian faith.