RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fake Bishops: Jos Pastor accuses Tinubu, Shettima of insulting body of Christ

Authors:

Kingsley Chukwuka

The State Overseer of the House On The Rock Church in Jos, Pastor Akila Yusuf has accused the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate Sen. Kashim Shettima of desecrating God's Priesthood office.

Pastor Akila Yusuf (State Overseer of the House On The Rock Church in Jos)
Pastor Akila Yusuf (State Overseer of the House On The Rock Church in Jos)

Yusuf said faking the Bishophood is the height of insult to the body of Christ, adding that "God will fight back".

Recommended articles

The Pastor said this while speaking during a Sunday service sermon in Jos on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

"Politicians have taken it too far. What they did is an insult to God and to Christians. The faking of Bishops is more grievous compared to what a Christian lady said in Sokoto College, and they killed her for blasphemy.

"They have thrown a challenge to God and God will fight back", he said.

Recall that criticism trailed the Bishops that attended the unveiling of Tinubu's running mate, Kashim Shettima for the 2023 general elections.

It was alleged that Tinubu hired the Bishops because the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), had criticized his choice for a Muslim-Muslim ticket, therefore advising Christians not to align with the APC in the presidential elections.

To counter CAN however, it was reported that the Tinubu Support Group on the day Shettima was unveiled, hired some people and paid them to disguise themselves as Bishops.

Following the controversy, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA), condemned the action describing it as blasphemous and treacherous.

HURIWA said the action demonstrates the absolute lack of respect of the APC for the Christian faith.

Also lending his voice, a top Abuja Pentecostal preacher Paul Enenche, at his Dunamis Church headquarters in Abuja, described the fake clergymen as “criminals” who should be prosecuted for impersonation.

Authors:

Kingsley Chukwuka

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

VP Yemi Osinbajo discharged after a successful surgery

VP Yemi Osinbajo discharged after a successful surgery

Why I didn’t tell Atiku before ditching PDP for LP – Peter Obi

Why I didn’t tell Atiku before ditching PDP for LP – Peter Obi

Buhari nominates 4 persons as CBN board directors

Buhari nominates 4 persons as CBN board directors

Obasanjo tasks NPC on accurate, credible 2023 census

Obasanjo tasks NPC on accurate, credible 2023 census

Rally: NLC urges FG to resolve ASUU strike or face total strike

Rally: NLC urges FG to resolve ASUU strike or face total strike

ASUU rejects plan to hike tuition fees in public universities

ASUU rejects plan to hike tuition fees in public universities

Fake Bishops: Jos Pastor accuses Tinubu, Shettima of insulting body of Christ

Fake Bishops: Jos Pastor accuses Tinubu, Shettima of insulting body of Christ

We've deployed armed personnel to fortify security in all custodian centers - NCoS

We've deployed armed personnel to fortify security in all custodian centers - NCoS

Buhari asks Senate to confirm Ariwoola as CJN

Buhari asks Senate to confirm Ariwoola as CJN

Trending

CAN dares APC to name bishops that attended Shettima’s unveiling

Some of the clerics who attended Kashim Shettima's unveiling in Abuja on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Terrorists vow to kidnap Buhari, El-Rufai; flog abducted train passengers

Abducted Abuja Kaduna train passengers. (TheNation)

ASUU declares continuation of strike, clears rumours of suspension

ASUU declares 4 weeks strike

CAN asks Christians to reject candidates with links to terrorists, drugs, corruption

The frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar (Channels TV)