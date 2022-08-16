Fact-check: Senate President didn’t send bill to Buhari to rename Kaduna State

VERIFICATION: The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)found out that the report is marred with grammatical and spelling errors.

Also, Senator, representing Kaduna Central, Sen.Uba Sani, has described the media report on purported sponsorship of a bill to rename Kaduna State to Zazzau State as a lie from the pit of hell.

Sani made the rebuttal in a statement in Abuja on Monday which NAN reported.

Also the Kaduna State Government in a terse statement signed by the Special Adviser Media and Communication to Gov. Nasir el-Rufai, Muyiwa Adekeye, described the news as fake.

“Kaduna state has not been renamed. Please ignore the elaborate piece of fiction that made the claim. It is fake news,” Muyiwa Adekeye said.

This is contained in his verified twitter handle @MuyiwaAdekeye