The news which had gone viral on most online platforms stated that “The bill which was jointly sponsored by Sen. Suleiman Abdu Kwari and Sen. Uba Sani of Kaduna Central got the approval of 13 members out of 15 of the lower chamber representing different parts of Kaduna State.”
Fact-check: Senate President didn’t send bill to Buhari to rename Kaduna State
CLAIM: A media report that the National Assembly through Senate President Ahmad Lawan has sent a Bill to President Buhari for final endorsement to change the name of Kaduna State to Zazzau State.
VERIFICATION: The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)found out that the report is marred with grammatical and spelling errors.
Also, Senator, representing Kaduna Central, Sen.Uba Sani, has described the media report on purported sponsorship of a bill to rename Kaduna State to Zazzau State as a lie from the pit of hell.
Sani made the rebuttal in a statement in Abuja on Monday which NAN reported.
Also the Kaduna State Government in a terse statement signed by the Special Adviser Media and Communication to Gov. Nasir el-Rufai, Muyiwa Adekeye, described the news as fake.
“Kaduna state has not been renamed. Please ignore the elaborate piece of fiction that made the claim. It is fake news,” Muyiwa Adekeye said.
This is contained in his verified twitter handle @MuyiwaAdekeye
VERDICT: NAN found out that the report that Kaduna State has been renamed is False.
