Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Ezekwesili speaks on ending Boko Haram in CNN interview

Ezekwesili speaks on ending Boko Haram in CNN interview

Ezekwesili made this known in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Wednesday, November 21, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Oby Ezekwesili has promised to end the onslaught by Boko Haram.

Ezekwesili made this known in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Wednesday, November 21, 2018.

The ACPN presidential candidate vowed to also continue her advocacy till all the Chibok girls are released.

According to Daily Post, she said “A research we had at the World Bank showed that those communities where this menace thrive need to be engaged.

“We will provide jobs so that people will be busy and get paid.

“Second, my government will completely overhaul the security system. We need fresh hands and people who will end this problem.

“Third, we must also improve of our intelligence gathering with cutting edge technology in order to be preemptive and proactive”.

Ezekwesili also called on Nigerians to reject out the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

ALSO READ: Ezekwesili kicks against presence of security chiefs at APC rally

According to her: “I was the one who fixed public procurement system. I am not a stranger to the politicians they know me.

“I know how to deal with them by blocking all loopholes where our collective wealth are siphoned.

“I won’t be fazed by the strength of the political class. 2019 is a contest between those who have not delivered and the rest of us. Even the other candidates know I am better.”

Former Malawian President, Joyce Banda, on Wednesday, November 21, 2018, endorsed Ezekwesili’s candidacy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Ex-UK Secretary warns international investors to be careful about...bullet
2 EFCC loses equipment worth millions as fire destroys storage roombullet
3 New terrorist group rises in northeast regionbullet

Related Articles

Ex-Malawian President, Banda, backs Ezekwesili to become Nigeria's next President
Moghalu vows to step on toes to fix Nigeria's economy, power if elected President
Moghalu brands NNPC a 'joke', promises to privatise it
Moghalu calls Buhari an 'emperor', vows to announce cabinet in 48 hours if elected President
Ezekwesili kicks against presence of security chiefs at APC rally
Fela Durotoye picks Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya as running mate for 2019 presidential election
Atiku begs Nigerians to never be divided by ethnic, religious sentiments

Local

Buhari meets Ekweremadu, Southeast governors at Aso Rock
South-East Governors want Second Niger Bridge ready in 24 months
Buhari meets Ekweremadu, Southeast governors at Aso Rock
Buhari meets Ekweremadu, Southeast governors at Aso Rock
Borno Gov, Shettima rubbishes Jonathan’s new book - My Transition Hours
Borno Gov, Shettima rubbishes Jonathan’s new book - My Transition Hours
President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to five bills, including the Extradition (Amendment) Act 2018, Federal Capital Territory Appropriation Act, 2018 and Nigerian Centre For Disease Control And Prevention ( Establishment ) Act, 2018.
Buhari receives NIPSS’s Report on Security, directs agencies to implement recommendations
X
Advertisement