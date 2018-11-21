Ezekwesili speaks on ending Boko Haram in CNN interview

news

The presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Oby Ezekwesili has promised to end the onslaught by Boko Haram.

Ezekwesili made this known in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Wednesday, November 21, 2018.

The ACPN presidential candidate vowed to also continue her advocacy till all the Chibok girls are released.

According to Daily Post, she said “A research we had at the World Bank showed that those communities where this menace thrive need to be engaged.

“We will provide jobs so that people will be busy and get paid.

“Second, my government will completely overhaul the security system. We need fresh hands and people who will end this problem.

“Third, we must also improve of our intelligence gathering with cutting edge technology in order to be preemptive and proactive”.

Ezekwesili also called on Nigerians to reject out the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

According to her: “I was the one who fixed public procurement system. I am not a stranger to the politicians they know me.

“I know how to deal with them by blocking all loopholes where our collective wealth are siphoned.

“I won’t be fazed by the strength of the political class. 2019 is a contest between those who have not delivered and the rest of us. Even the other candidates know I am better.”