According to Premium times, Mr Adamu said during a visit to the Police College in Lagos, following a spate of extrajudicial killings by police officers in the state.

“It is with a deep sense of professional concern that I visit you here in Lagos state command to address you on the state of affairs for the past few months,” Mr Adamu said.

“This visit has become expedient in view of the recent threat of unprofessional conducts of some police officers.

“Our visit is to reinforce the extant Force Accountability Policy which holds any officer professionally and criminally liable for the consequences of their actions, particularly if such misuse of power resulted into death, injury or indignity of citizens.”

“The line supervisors of such officers including the area commander, divisional police officer shall be held vicariously liable for lacking supervision and shall, be similarly sanctioned.”

Over the weekend, police officers shot and killed a 20-year-old lady who was reportedly returning from a club with her partner. As at the time of writing, her partner is still responding to treatments from gunshot injuries.

The IGP said in order to reduce the extrajudicial killings, the police would now use “technologies and weapons systems” instead of firearms for law enforcement.

“This will include the use of electro-muscular disruption technology which is commonly known as Taser or stun guns by police for patrols,” he added.

Responding to the issues, the Lagos police commissioner, Zubairu Muazu while welcoming Mr Adamu, said it was unfortunate the IGP was visiting the state “on such a bad note.”

“The command would have loved to welcome the IG’s official visit to the command on a better note than the one that brought the IG,” he said.

“It is sad and unfortunate that the IGP is visiting Lagos command due to insistent misdemeanours of the Nigerian Police Force, Lagos State.”

After the meeting with police officers in the state, The Lagos state spokesperson, Frank Mba, Police chief, Mr Adamu, assistant inspector-generals present; and other officials went in a closed-door meeting.