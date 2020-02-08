A bomb explosion has been recorded at the Explosive Ordinance Device (EOD) office of the Nigeria Police Force in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, February 8, 2020.

The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Amba Asuquo, linked the explosion to some bomb detection devices kept in the area which may have exploded by a technical occurrence.

The Commissioner of Information for the state, Muyiwa Olomilua also confirmed the incident.

”An explosion was reported earlier this morning at the Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) office in Ado Ekiti,” he said according to TheCable.

”An initial on-the-spot assessment confirms that there are no casualties and the area is secured with no further threats," he added.

He enjoined members of the public to go about their normal duties.