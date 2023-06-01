Ex-minister advises Tinubu to consider Obasanjo, Osinbajo health reports

Adewole gave the advice in Lagos in his keynote address at the May Ordinary General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

The ex-minister who was represented by Dr Adedamola Dada, Medical Director, Federal Medical Center, Ebute-Metta, said that there was need to set up a high powered panel to review the two reports and generate a plan of action for Tinubu’s administration in the health sector.

The keynote address which had the theme: “Redefining Healthcare Priority in Nigeria, An Agenda for the Tinubu Administration” identified issues before the president as health system under performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that other issues included poor funding, brain drain, lack of involvement of states and local governments in health system financing and administration, inter and intra professional rivalry and incessant strikes.

He said that the reports had six components which bothered on health governance, leadership and institutional reforms as well as human resources for health.

Adewole said that the other components included health financing systems reforms, health service delivery and redesign, health infrastructure upgrades, pharmaceutical supply chain & research and development and pandemic preparedness, response and emerging challenges in public health governance.