Enthronement process of new Olubadan begins on Tuesday

The Olubadan Advisory Council is expected to meet at the residence of the former Governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, who is a Senior High Chief in Ibadan.

According to ThePunch, the Olubadan Advisory Council will nominate High Chief Owolabi Olakulehin as the successor to the late monarch, Oba Lekan Balogun, at the meeting.

A source, who spoke to the newspaper disclosed that after the nomination, a document affirming Olakulehin’s nomination as the new Olubadan would be sent to Governor Seyi Makinde, through the Office of the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

Olakulehin emerged as the incoming Olubadan of Ibadan hours after the death of the late Olubadan, who died aged 81 on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan. He ruled the ancient city for two years.

The succession structure of the Olubadan throne consists of two lines. The Otun line or Egbe Agba (civil line) and Balogun line (military line).

Although the throne is alternated between the two lineages, the succession arrangement dictates that whoever occupies the Olubadan seat must have passed through over 30 stages to emerge as a member of the Olubadan-in-Council