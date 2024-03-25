ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Enthronement process of new Olubadan begins on Tuesday

Bayo Wahab

The Olubadan Advisory Council is expected to nominate High Chief Owolabi Olakulehin as the 43rd Olubadan.

Owolabi Olakulehin, the incoming Olubadan of Ibadan [Punch]
Owolabi Olakulehin, the incoming Olubadan of Ibadan [Punch]

Recommended articles

The Olubadan Advisory Council is expected to meet at the residence of the former Governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, who is a Senior High Chief in Ibadan.

According to ThePunch, the Olubadan Advisory Council will nominate High Chief Owolabi Olakulehin as the successor to the late monarch, Oba Lekan Balogun, at the meeting.

A source, who spoke to the newspaper disclosed that after the nomination, a document affirming Olakulehin’s nomination as the new Olubadan would be sent to Governor Seyi Makinde, through the Office of the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olakulehin emerged as the incoming Olubadan of Ibadan hours after the death of the late Olubadan, who died aged 81 on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan. He ruled the ancient city for two years.

The succession structure of the Olubadan throne consists of two lines. The Otun line or Egbe Agba (civil line) and Balogun line (military line).

Although the throne is alternated between the two lineages, the succession arrangement dictates that whoever occupies the Olubadan seat must have passed through over 30 stages to emerge as a member of the Olubadan-in-Council

Olakulehin, who hails from Okugbaja family in Ita Baale area of Ibadan will rule as the 43rd Olubadan of the ancient city.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senegal awaits official election results as 44-yr-old Bassirou Faye takes early lead

Senegal awaits official election results as 44-yr-old Bassirou Faye takes early lead

Enthronement process of new Olubadan begins on Tuesday

Enthronement process of new Olubadan begins on Tuesday

Israel agrees to US terms for exchange of Palestinian prisoners

Israel agrees to US terms for exchange of Palestinian prisoners

Thunderstorms will visit some Nigerian states this week

Thunderstorms will visit some Nigerian states this week

Gov Zulum appoints 168 assistants, 104 board members for State's progress

Gov Zulum appoints 168 assistants, 104 board members for State's progress

Deputy Governor Hamzat says Lagos Govt prioritises Lagosians' interests

Deputy Governor Hamzat says Lagos Govt prioritises Lagosians' interests

He is a seasoned banker and lawmaker - Sanwo-Olu celebrates Abiru at 60

He is a seasoned banker and lawmaker - Sanwo-Olu celebrates Abiru at 60

SSANU ends 7-day strike to allow Govt address 4 month withheld salaries

SSANU ends 7-day strike to allow Govt address 4 month withheld salaries

Gumi not involved in safe rescue of abducted pupils  —  Gov Sani

Gumi not involved in safe rescue of abducted pupils  —  Gov Sani

Pulse Sports

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NIMC debunks data compromise reports amid undersea cable disruption [Channels Television]

NIMC says it's protecting Nigerians' data as it faces new breach scandal

SSANU-NASU [The News Guru]

NASU, SSANU commence nationwide strike

Nyesom Wike, Minister of FCT (TheWhistler)

If you perform below expectations, I'll sack you - Wike warns FCT Perm Secs

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite [Twitter:@DrDorisAnite]

Federal Government partners with US to create 50,000 jobs for Nigerians