ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Who will be the next Olubadan?

Bayo Wahab

Owolabi Olakulehin has been identified as the next in line to rule the third-largest city by population in Nigeria.

Oba Lekan Balogun is dead, [Intel Region]
Oba Lekan Balogun is dead, [Intel Region]

Recommended articles

The immediate past Olubadan, Oba Olalekan Balogun died on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan.

The late monarch spent two years on the throne and died at the age of 81.

However, the Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin has been identified as the next in line to rule the third-largest city by population in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

The succession structure in Ibadan consists of two lines. The Otun line ( civil line) and Balogun line (military line).

While Olalekan, the late monarch, was the Otun for his predecessor, Oba Saliu Adetunji Aje-Ogunguniso, the 41st Olubadan, Olakulehin, was the Balogun of the ancient city during his reign.

The Balogun of Ibadan is expected to ascend the throne as the 43rd Olubadan.

Olakulehin is from Okugbaja family, in Ita Baale area of Ibadan.

Palace drummers are also expected to move from Alli-Iwo to the Ita Baale Palace of Ọba Olakulehin heralding his ascension to the throne.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Who will be the next Olubadan?

Who will be the next Olubadan?

Gov Eno congratulates Atang on appointment as FCT Head of Civil Service

Gov Eno congratulates Atang on appointment as FCT Head of Civil Service

Olalekan Balogun and 6 other Olubadans who spent 2 years on the throne

Olalekan Balogun and 6 other Olubadans who spent 2 years on the throne

Politics is over, its time for governance - Tinubu urges State governors

Politics is over, its time for governance - Tinubu urges State governors

Lagos PDP backs Jandor as party leader, dismisses calls for apology

Lagos PDP backs Jandor as party leader, dismisses calls for apology

Telcos assure users of ongoing repairs, apologise for service outage

Telcos assure users of ongoing repairs, apologise for service outage

First Lady says lawmakers should enforce tougher penalties for kidnappers

First Lady says lawmakers should enforce tougher penalties for kidnappers

FG needs $1.1 billion reinvestment for ports concession renewal - Oyetola

FG needs $1.1 billion reinvestment for ports concession renewal - Oyetola

2 years after ascending throne, Olubadan of Ibadan dies at 81

2 years after ascending throne, Olubadan of Ibadan dies at 81

Pulse Sports

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Nigerian women with disabilities feel left out of everything [Solidarity Center]

Nigerian women with disabilities feel left out of everything

NDLEA plans to expose Ogun indigenes to types, consequences of illicit drugs [Vanguard News]

NDLEA plans to expose Ogun indigenes to types, consequences of illicit drugs

Senator Godswill Akpabio [Guardian]

Nigerian women are a special breed, nation can't succeed without them - Akpabio