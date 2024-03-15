Who will be the next Olubadan?

The immediate past Olubadan, Oba Olalekan Balogun died on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan.

The late monarch spent two years on the throne and died at the age of 81.

However, the Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin has been identified as the next in line to rule the third-largest city by population in Nigeria.

The succession structure in Ibadan consists of two lines. The Otun line ( civil line) and Balogun line (military line).

While Olalekan, the late monarch, was the Otun for his predecessor, Oba Saliu Adetunji Aje-Ogunguniso, the 41st Olubadan, Olakulehin, was the Balogun of the ancient city during his reign.

The Balogun of Ibadan is expected to ascend the throne as the 43rd Olubadan.

Olakulehin is from Okugbaja family, in Ita Baale area of Ibadan.