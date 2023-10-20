ADVERTISEMENT
#EndSARS protesters still in police detention since 2020 – Amnesty International

Ima Elijah

Amnesty International's report highlighted incidents of extrajudicial killings, harassment, arbitrary detention, and extortion by law enforcement officers.

Aisha Yesufu's iconic photo of the EndSARS protests in Nigeria (Premium Times)
The international non-governmental organisation stated that most detainees are languishing without trial in the Kirikiri Medium Correctional Centre and Ikoyi Medium Security Correctional Centre in Lagos.

Despite promises of comprehensive police reforms in the aftermath of the protests, Nigeria's police force continues to commit egregious human rights violations. Amnesty International's report highlighted incidents of extrajudicial killings, harassment, arbitrary detention, and extortion by law enforcement officers.

The report cited instances like the killing of Gafaru Buraimoh in Lagos and Onyeka Ibe in Delta state, both victims of police brutality, and the tragic case of Abdullahi Tukur Abba, a 17-year-old student allegedly tortured in police custody in Yola, Adamawa state.

Amnesty International disclosed shocking details of torture endured by detained protesters. Oluwole Isa, currently held in Kirikiri Medium Correctional Centre, described the horrifying abuse he suffered, emphasizing the urgent need for justice and accountability.

Amnesty International Nigeria's Director, Isa Sanusi, expressed profound concern over the situation. "The protesters' continued detention without trial is a blatant violation of their rights and a mockery of justice. The recent cases of extrajudicial killings and extortion indicate that police reform remains a distant dream as impunity persists in policing operations. The Nigerian authorities must act decisively to end these human rights violations and ensure justice prevails."

The #EndSARS protests, which began on October 8, 2020, were a response to atrocities committed by the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The protests, although initially peaceful, escalated into violence, resulting in casualties. Amnesty International confirmed the deaths of at least 56 individuals across the country during the protests, including both protesters and hired thugs allegedly sent by authorities to confront the demonstrators.

Amidst mounting pressure, the Lagos State government recently came under scrutiny for approving a substantial budget for the mass burial of individuals identified as 2020 #EndSARS victims. However, the government, in a statement, clarified that the victims in question were not from the controversial Lekki Tollgate shooting but from post-protest violence.

Amnesty International called on the Nigerian government to initiate genuine reforms, end police impunity, and bring perpetrators of human rights violations to justice.

