No fewer than 13 protesters have been killed by men of the Nigeria Police in the Mushin suburb of Lagos.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, when protesters who were on a peaceful match along Agege Motor Road, encountered a police team stationed around Post Office junction, meters away from the Olosan Police Station.

An eyewitness told Pulse that crisis broke out when the protesters started hurling projectiles at the officers as they close in on them.

Recall that in the early hours of Tuesday, hoodlums had set fire to three police stations in Amukoko, Orile and Ajegunle areas of the state.

This may have put other police formations on red alert, and the officers, led by the DPO of Olosan Police Station, CSP Ayodele Arogbo aka Gbakoje, opened fire on the unarmed protesters.

At the time of this report, Pulse can confirm that 13 people have been killed while several others sustained bullet wounds.

Some of the people who were injured are currently receiving treatment at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Mushin General Hospital, and Aishat Specialist Hospital.

Since October 4, Nigeria has been rocked by series of protests with many young people calling for the end of the notorious police unit, SARS and the prosecution of police officers found to have trampled on the rights of innocent Nigerians.

Although the presidency - through the Inspector General of Police - has announced the disbandment of SARS, the protesters have refused to stand down as they continue to block major roads, obstructing free flow of traffic and disrupting business activities.

Over the years, men of the SARS have been fingered for scores of extra-judicial killings, human rights violation, harassment and extortion of Nigerians.