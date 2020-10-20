A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who was at the scene, reports that the station was attacked from behind by the hoodlums, who set the building on fire with petrol.

Some policemen in the station responded by shooting sporadically at the crowd of protesters.

A dead body, with injuries on his head, was cited by NAN at the scene of the incident.

The entire Orile Iganmu bus station was thrown into pandemonium.

The international route of the Lagos/Badagry expressway became congested as motorists make hurried U-turn while pedestals scamper for safety during the shootout.