The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those in attendance at the meeting include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Ministers of Defence, Bashir Magashi; Interior, Rau’f Aregbesola; Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi and Geoffrey Onyeama, Foreign Affairs.

Others are: the National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno; Service Chiefs; Director-General, Department of State Services, Alhaji Yusuf Bichi and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i.

NAN reliably learnt that the meeting would deliberate on the aftermath of the #EndSARS demonstrations and other security challenges facing the country.