The Commission is also expected to prosecute 24 other ex-SARS operatives for various acts of professional misconduct.

These were highlighted in the report of the Presidential Panel on Reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad set up by the Federal Government in 2018 to reform the police unit.

While presenting the report to Musiliu Smith, the Chairman of the Commission on Friday, October 16, 2020, Tony Ojukwu, the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, called for speedy implementation of the panel recommendations.

In a statement by Ikechukwu Ani, the commission's spokesperson, Ojukwu said the PSC chairman has all it takes to deal with the panel’s report.

The statement titled, ‘PSC to partner Human Rights Commission, promises immediate action on report of presidential panel on reform of SARS,’ quoted Ojukwu as saying that the ‘PCS is determined to play a leading role in the reform of the Nigeria Police Force’.

“Ojukwu said at the end of the public hearing, the panel recommended 37 police officers for dismissal and 24 were recommended for prosecution.

“The panel also directed the Inspector -General of Police to unravel the identity of 22 officers involved in the violation of the human rights of innocent citizens,” the statement said.

Receiving a copy of the report, Smith said the Police Service Commission would collaborate and support the NHRC in the promotion of good governance.

Smith maintained that for “the much-maligned SARS” to be effectively reformed, there must be a deliberate effort to select capable, professional and credible people to replace the disbanded police unit, adding that the selected officers must be properly trained.