The National Executive Council (NEC) has directed governors to establish judicial panels of inquiry to investigate complaints of police brutality or extra judicial killings.

In a statement on Thursday, October 15, 2020, Laolu Akande, the spokesperson to the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo said the directive was issued at a meeting attended by governors and chaired by the VP.

Akande said the move was to deliver justice for all victims of the recently-dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police units.

He added that the panel will include representatives of youths, students, civil society organisations and would be chaired by a retired judge.

The statement reads, “The Council specifically resolved that State Governors and the FCT Minister should take charge of interface and contact with the protesters in their respective domains,”

“The Council also directed that State Governors should immediately establish a State-based Special Security and Human Rights Committee to be chaired by the Governors in their States, to supervise the newly formed police tactical units and all other security agencies located in the State.

“The idea of the Special Security and Human Rights Committee in all States of the Federation and the FCT is to ensure that police formations and other security agencies in the State consistently protect the Human Rights of citizens.

“Members of the Special Committee would also include Representatives of Youths, and Civil Society. The head of Police tactical units in each of the State would also be a member of the Committee.”

The statement also stated that the panel’s assignment should be concluded within a maximum of six (6) months, unless it “shows convincing reasons why a state governor should allow an extension”.

According to the statement, NEC also directed all governors to immediately establish a victims fund to enable the payment of monetary compensation to deserving victims.

.