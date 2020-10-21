Nana Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana says President Muhammadu Buhari is ready to dialogue to resolve the #ENDSARS crisis in the country.

Since soldiers opened fired on peaceful #ENDSARS protesters in Lekki, Lagos on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, killing some of them, Nigerians have been calling on President Buhari to address the nation.

The crisis escalated as irate youths and hoodlums set fire on private and public properties and media houses belonging to Bola Tinubu, the National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress. (APC).

However, 24 hours after the president’s failure to address Nigerians on step he is taking to douse tension in the country, Ghana President in a condolence message assured Nigerians that their president is ready to resolve the crisis.

Nana Akufo-Addo tweeted, “I join all well-meaning persons in calling for calm, and the use of dialogue in resolving the #EndSARS impasse in Nigeria. I have spoken with President Buhari, who is committed to this end, and has begun the processes that will lead to reform.

“Violence, be it on the part of the Police or protesters, cannot be the solution. To the families who have lost their loved ones, I express my sincere condolences, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery”.

The peaceful #ENDSARS protests took a tragic twist on Tuesday night after a team of soldiers attacked protesters in Lekki and Alausa protest grounds.

According to Amnesty International, 12 protesters were killed by the security forces.