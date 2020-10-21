No less than 12 peaceful protesters were killed by men of the Nigerian army and police at the protest grounds in Lekki and Alausa on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, according to Amnesty International.

In a statement on Wednesday, October 21, the human rights agency said the pieces of evidence it gathered showed that the security forces opened fire on thousands of Nigerians, who were peacefully protesting against police brutality in the country.

The agency said the protesters at Alausa protest ground were attacked by a team of soldiers and policemen from the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Unit around 8:00 pm.

The statement reads, “An on-the-ground investigation by Amnesty International has confirmed that the Nigerian army and police killed at least 12 peaceful protesters yesterday at two locations in Lagos. Killings took place in Lekki and Alausa, where thousands were protesting police brutality. #EndSARS.

“Evidence gathered from eyewitnesses, video footage and hospital reports confirm that between 6:45pm and 9:00pm on Tuesday 20 October, the Nigerian military opened fire on thousands of people who were peacefully calling for an end to police brutality. #EndSARS

“Witnesses at the Lekki protest grounds told Amnesty International that soldiers arrived at about 6:45pm local time on Tuesday evening, and opened fire on #EndSars protesters without warning.

“Eyewitnesses at Alausa protest ground said they were attacked by a team of soldiers and policemen from the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Unit at about 8:00 pm, leaving at least two people dead and one critically injured. #EndSARS.

“Opening fire on peaceful protesters is a blatant violation of people’s rights to life, dignity, freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Soldiers clearly had one intention — to kill without consequences. #EndSARS #LekkiMassacre.

“Amnesty International received reports that shortly before the shootings, CCTV cameras at the Lekki toll gate, where #EndSARS protesters had camped for two weeks, were removed by government officials and the electricity was cut — a clear attempt to hide evidence.

“As in previous cases documented by Amnesty International, some of those killed and injured at both grounds were allegedly taken away by the military. #EndSARS #LekkiMassacre.

“These shootings clearly amount to extrajudicial executions. There must be an immediate investigation and suspected perpetrators must be held accountable through fair trials. Authorities must ensure access to justice and effective remedies for the victims and their families”.

For over two weeks, Nigerian youths have been on the streets in cities across the country demanding holistic police reforms and an end to police brutality under the ‘End SARS’ banner.