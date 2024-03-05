ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Minister of Women Affairs won't rest until Nigerians stop hiring underage maids

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister says she's launching all sorts of measures to protect women and children.

Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye [FMWA]
Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye [FMWA]

Recommended articles

The warning was given when the police paraded an Anambra-based lawyer, Adachukwu Okafor, who was recently arrested for allegedly assaulting her 10-year-old house help.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, said the prevalence of child abuse, child labour, maltreatment, assault and other violence meted out on children would not be condoned.

She stressed that government would no longer tolerate such acts, and severe punishment awaits perpetrators of inhuman treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kennedy-Ohanenye added that apart from the domestication and implementation of the Child Rights Act and the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act and others, government would implement other strategies to stop the practice, as it has recently become prevalent in many parts of the country.

The minister said, "Thank you Mr President for the power given to me to be able to protect the rights of women and children, and I am telling Nigerians no more taking a child under 18 as house help. We are launching all sorts of measures to protect women and children.

"As you employ a child under 18 years, the police will not rest and I also will not rest, until we stop all these societal ills and prosecute offenders."

On his part, ACP Olumiyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), assured thorough investigation and prosecution of such related cases.

Adejobi, who was represented by CSP Olabisi Okuwobi, the National Coordinator, Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices, urged Nigerians to take the warning against employment of underage children as house helps seriously.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, "This should serve as a note of warning to those who use little children for child labour in the first place. And also a note of warning to those who abuse vulnerable people or young people in our society.

"The Nigeria Police Force has zero tolerance for domestic violence and abuse of minors and vulnerable persons."

Meanwhile, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have domesticated the Child Rights Act of 2003.

Also, 35 states and the FCT have domesticated the VAPP Act of 2015 to strengthen systems for the prevention and response services against violence and other harmful practices affecting children.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tiv men don't offer their wives to guests for sex as believed, judge rules

Tiv men don't offer their wives to guests for sex as believed, judge rules

Minister of Women Affairs won't rest until Nigerians stop hiring underage maids

Minister of Women Affairs won't rest until Nigerians stop hiring underage maids

'As your daddy...' — Sanwo-Olu increases Lagos students' bursary by ₦10k

'As your daddy...' — Sanwo-Olu increases Lagos students' bursary by ₦10k

Power outage, faulty generator disrupt Senate session, lawmakers complain

Power outage, faulty generator disrupt Senate session, lawmakers complain

I am a politician - Aisha Yesufu declares after years of denial

I am a politician - Aisha Yesufu declares after years of denial

FG defends Nigeria's decision to accept food donations from war-torn Ukraine

FG defends Nigeria's decision to accept food donations from war-torn Ukraine

Kwara assembly confirms Abolore as commissioner in State Executive Council

Kwara assembly confirms Abolore as commissioner in State Executive Council

Ododo promises to invest more in quality education ahead of 100 Days in Office

Ododo promises to invest more in quality education ahead of 100 Days in Office

NUJ Kebbi rejects Governor Idris' 3 members limit on Govt house coverage

NUJ Kebbi rejects Governor Idris' 3 members limit on Govt house coverage

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NLC protest over fuel price hike in Abuja on May 18, 2016.

NLC protest to go as planned as FG’s last-minute push to prevent it fails

The former Secretary to Government of Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal,

Babachir says the shoe he bought for ₦78k 3 years ago now costs ₦1.3m

Former World Boxing Federation Champion, Bashiru Lawrence Ali, aka Bash Ali [Boomplay]

From millionaire to zeronaire  -  Bash Ali wants to rule Nigeria after retirement

Hafsat Abubakar Bakari [Arise News]

Senate confirms Hafsat Bakari for appointment as Director, NFIU