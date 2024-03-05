Minister of Women Affairs won't rest until Nigerians stop hiring underage maids

The warning was given when the police paraded an Anambra-based lawyer, Adachukwu Okafor, who was recently arrested for allegedly assaulting her 10-year-old house help.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, said the prevalence of child abuse, child labour, maltreatment, assault and other violence meted out on children would not be condoned.

She stressed that government would no longer tolerate such acts, and severe punishment awaits perpetrators of inhuman treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kennedy-Ohanenye added that apart from the domestication and implementation of the Child Rights Act and the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act and others, government would implement other strategies to stop the practice, as it has recently become prevalent in many parts of the country.

The minister said, "Thank you Mr President for the power given to me to be able to protect the rights of women and children, and I am telling Nigerians no more taking a child under 18 as house help. We are launching all sorts of measures to protect women and children.

"As you employ a child under 18 years, the police will not rest and I also will not rest, until we stop all these societal ills and prosecute offenders."

On his part, ACP Olumiyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), assured thorough investigation and prosecution of such related cases.

Adejobi, who was represented by CSP Olabisi Okuwobi, the National Coordinator, Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices, urged Nigerians to take the warning against employment of underage children as house helps seriously.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, "This should serve as a note of warning to those who use little children for child labour in the first place. And also a note of warning to those who abuse vulnerable people or young people in our society.

"The Nigeria Police Force has zero tolerance for domestic violence and abuse of minors and vulnerable persons."

Meanwhile, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have domesticated the Child Rights Act of 2003.