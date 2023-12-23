Procurement Fraud: Emefiele freed from Kuje prison after meeting bail conditions

The development was confirmed by the Spokesperson of the centre, Adamu Duza, who stated that Emefiele was released on Friday, December 22 2023.

The Spokesman said, “I can confirm to you that he (Emefiele) has met his bail conditions, hence he has no reason to remain in our facility.

“He met his bail condition and was released past 2 pm yesterday (Friday).”

The Federal Government has been prosecuting the former apex bank boss for alleged procurement fraud since his ouster from office. He was granted ₦300m bail with two sureties in like sum by Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court Abuja.

The embattled banker was alleged to have used his position to confer a corrupt advantage on Yaro by awarding a contract for the procurement of 43 vehicles worth ₦1.2 billion between 2018 and 2020.

He was also accused of awarding Yaro a contract for the procurement of two Toyota Landcruiser VXR V8s worth ₦138 million.

The judge said the sureties must have certificates of occupancy and titles of properties within the Maitama District of Abuja.

He also ruled that Emefiele must deposit all his travel documents with the court’s registrar, adding that he must remain within the confines of the Abuja Municipal Area Council.

The former CBN Governor was first arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) in June after being suspended by President Bola Tinubu.

In July, he was arraigned at a federal high court in Ikoyi on a two-count charge bordering on "illegal possession" of a firearm and was granted bail for ₦20 million.