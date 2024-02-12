Emefiele approved $6.23m for international election observers - Lead witness

The revelation emerged during the trial's resumption at a High Court in the Federal Capital Territory, where Ogbu, a Deputy Director at the CBN, testified as the first witness.

Ogbu, identified as PW-1, detailed the approval process during the trial led by Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), the lawyer representing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He explained that his role at the CBN involved overseeing branch operations and processing fund releases in accordance with due process.

The witness recounted that on January 8, 2023, he was notified by the Banking Services Department about a request for the payment of $6.23 million.

While Ogbu clarified that he lacked the authority to approve such payments, he confirmed processing the release of funds upon review and compliance with internal protocols.

However, during the identification of relevant documents, two were found missing, prompting the prosecution to request a brief adjournment to locate them. Emefiele's defence counsel, Matthew Burkaa (SAN), proposed an adjournment to allow the prosecution to organise its case and facilitate cross-examination.

Justice Hamza Muazu granted the adjournment, scheduling the continuation of the hearing for the following day.

Emefiele faces charges related to criminal conspiracy, forgery, breach of trust, and alleged false pretence, according to the amended 20-count charge brought by the EFCC.

The prosecution accuses him of obtaining $6.2 million under false pretences and conniving with an accomplice, Odoh Ocheme, who is currently evading arrest.

