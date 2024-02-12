ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Emefiele approved $6.23m for international election observers - Lead witness

Ima Elijah

While Ogbu clarified that he lacked the authority to approve such payments, he confirmed processing the release of $6.23m.

Godwin Emefiele [TheCable]
Godwin Emefiele [TheCable]

Recommended articles

The revelation emerged during the trial's resumption at a High Court in the Federal Capital Territory, where Ogbu, a Deputy Director at the CBN, testified as the first witness.

Ogbu, identified as PW-1, detailed the approval process during the trial led by Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), the lawyer representing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He explained that his role at the CBN involved overseeing branch operations and processing fund releases in accordance with due process.

The witness recounted that on January 8, 2023, he was notified by the Banking Services Department about a request for the payment of $6.23 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Ogbu clarified that he lacked the authority to approve such payments, he confirmed processing the release of funds upon review and compliance with internal protocols.

However, during the identification of relevant documents, two were found missing, prompting the prosecution to request a brief adjournment to locate them. Emefiele's defence counsel, Matthew Burkaa (SAN), proposed an adjournment to allow the prosecution to organise its case and facilitate cross-examination.

Justice Hamza Muazu granted the adjournment, scheduling the continuation of the hearing for the following day.

Emefiele faces charges related to criminal conspiracy, forgery, breach of trust, and alleged false pretence, according to the amended 20-count charge brought by the EFCC.

The prosecution accuses him of obtaining $6.2 million under false pretences and conniving with an accomplice, Odoh Ocheme, who is currently evading arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The amended charge alleges that Emefiele falsely represented the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to obtain the funds from the CBN. The offences are said to contravene Section 1(1) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oluremi Tinubu, Marwa urge State governors' wives to prioritise drug prevention, treatment

Oluremi Tinubu, Marwa urge State governors' wives to prioritise drug prevention, treatment

Emefiele approved $6.23m for international election observers - Lead witness

Emefiele approved $6.23m for international election observers - Lead witness

We don't tax personal income tax - FIRS denies plans to tax online content creators

We don't tax personal income tax - FIRS denies plans to tax online content creators

Niger restricts all flight to, from Nigeria

Niger restricts all flight to, from Nigeria

I have resorted to using charcoal for cooking - Kano residents decry soaring prices of cooking gas

I have resorted to using charcoal for cooking - Kano residents decry soaring prices of cooking gas

NSIB collaborates with NTSB to investigate helicopter crash that killed Herbert Wigwe

NSIB collaborates with NTSB to investigate helicopter crash that killed Herbert Wigwe

Sen Jibrin commends Tinubu's release of 102,000 tonnes of food items to alleviate high costs

Sen Jibrin commends Tinubu's release of 102,000 tonnes of food items to alleviate high costs

ACAMB, CBN mourns tragic loss of Herbert Wigwe and Abimbola Ogunbanjo

ACAMB, CBN mourns tragic loss of Herbert Wigwe and Abimbola Ogunbanjo

EFCC opens case against suspended CBN Gov Emefiele on procurement fraud charge

EFCC opens case against suspended CBN Gov Emefiele on procurement fraud charge

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ekiti Police parade alleged mastermind of Ikole traditional rulers' killing (The Sun)

Ekiti Police parade alleged mastermind involved in killing Ikole traditional rulers

President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

FG replies Atiku – Nigerians still enjoy lowest cost of living in Africa

Poultry farmers lament ₦3trn investment loss in 2023

Poultry farmers lament ₦3trn investment loss in 2023 amid Nigeria's economic hardships

Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria [TechEconomy]

BREAKING: CBN discovers $2.4bn forex irregularities causing naira instability